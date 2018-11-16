How A Hacker Obtained Motorola Source Code with a Few Phone Calls

AlphaAtlas
Motherboard uploaded a video showing how Kevin Mitnick managed to obtain a Motorola cell phone's source code with a couple of phone calls. And, just for fun, he hacked Motorola's network afterwards, and obtained older versions of the source code as well. This just goes to show that, no matter how secure a system is, humans on the phone are sometimes the only weak link a hacker needs.
Check out the video here.
In this episode of 'Greatest Moments in Hacking History,' Kevin Mitnick is a fugitive hiding out in Colorado. In an attempt to avoid detection from the authorities, Mitnick decides he wants to hack a cellphone so he can hide his location while using the device. To do this, the hacker sets up a social engineering attack against Motorola to fool them into giving him the source code to the MicroTAC Ultra Lite cell phone so he can break into it.
