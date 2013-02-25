Hover Hound for Newegg to Amazon Price Comparisons

Hover Hound is out for both Chrome and FireFox!

Chrome extension.

FireFox extension.

Shopping at Newegg&#8482; has been a staple for the computer enthusiast for years, and comparison shopping those same exact products at Amazon&#8482; can sometimes be difficult. Built with the computer hardware enthusiast in mind, our Hover Hound&#8482; add-on for Firefox makes comparison shopping products at Amazon while at Newegg.com very simple. Hover Hound can accomplish this in several ways, while keeping your privacy and browsing experience at the forefront. [/SIZE]
 
Now that I see the NewZon tabs by the Newegg links, will the redirects be stopped? The tabs are a lot better.
 
WorldExclusive said:
Now that I see the NewZon tabs by the Newegg links, will the redirects be stopped? The tabs are a lot better.
agreed. those links are making me resent amazon.... even though i have prime. it just alienates my freedom to look wherever the hell i want even if i dont by from the egg
 
No, the redirects will not stop. A single simple additional click will get you to Newegg still with the redirects. If you want to resent, then you should resent Newegg for literally forcing us to do this by cutting us off from all commission sales the forum sends the company.
 
Just want to say thanks for Newzon. Living in WA I rarely shopped at amazon, but I tell ya, with prime, 4 bucks additional cost gets me lightning delivery. Local delivery service lets me order at 9:00 at night and get it next day before 5:00, and if I order some things beore 9:00 or so in the morning, I get it SAME DAY.

Yes, a tad more expensive, but the instant gratification aspect is sooooo worth it.

So, thanks for Newzon, 'cause without it, finding stuff on Amazon was a chore and (apparently) frequently the last barrier to me shopping there.

BB
 
Wow, this is a very useful tool, thanks Kyle. I haven't shopped at Newegg for some time now. Most of our company purchases come from Amazon simply because Amazon has similar or better prices than Newegg. They also have MUCH faster shipping and a better return policy (using Prime). I bought a few sticks or RAM from Newegg using their "saver" shipping option and it literally took 3 1/2 weeks to receive the item and the post office fumbled the delivery. Also, I got tire buying and returning hard drives that were improperly packaged.
 
Hi Kyle, do you have an ETA on version 1.3 making it to FF? It looks like the Chrome version is 1.3, but the FF one is still 1.2.3. I very much like the price history feature (or at least in principle, since I haven't been able to try it yet), but I only use FF. And the price history feature is not there in 1.2.3.
 
DaRuSsIaMaN said:
Hi Kyle, do you have an ETA on version 1.3 making it to FF? It looks like the Chrome version is 1.3, but the FF one is still 1.2.3. I very much like the price history feature (or at least in principle, since I haven't been able to try it yet), but I only use FF. And the price history feature is not there in 1.2.3.
What he said. I just tried both, and that price history feature is a must have for FF. :)
 
Doesn't look like adding the entire cart from Newegg to HH is working. I click the button and nothing happens. :(
 
I think this was asked before but could not find it. Is there work on a version of the extension for the mobile browsers? I love using it on my PCs but also would like the ability to use it when browsing on my iPad or Android phone.
 
Is there any way to limit HH references on the Newegg pop-up to ONLY For Sale/Shipped by Amazon w/ Prime free shipping entries? I don't care much for third party resellers.
 
Modred189 said:
Is there any way to limit HH references on the Newegg pop-up to ONLY For Sale/Shipped by Amazon w/ Prime free shipping entries? I don't care much for third party resellers.
No. Amazon uses the same exact URL for the product even when it changes suppliers.
 
I don't know how feasible it is, but I would love to see a Canadian version of Hover Hound. It would make my life a lot easier.
 
Does HH still work? Looked on Newegg and didn't see a green button on several sample pages.
 
nilepez said:
Does HH still work? Looked on Newegg and didn't see a green button on several sample pages.
Should be fixed on FF now if you force an update. FF keeps udated and breaking it, then not allowing us to update. Been a total PITA.
 
Every time I try to install the addon Firefox gives me an error message "The addon download from this site could not be add to Firefox because it appears to be corrupt". Its been doing this for several months now. Chrome works fine - have added it on several new PCs recently.
 
Can someone please address that supposed corruption issue with the Firefox download? Is it happening to anyone else?
 
Jeffredo said:
Can someone please address that supposed corruption issue with the Firefox download? Is it happening to anyone else?
I know FF has been a shitshow lately with HH. Let me get Chris in here and see if he can give you some insight.
 
Mozilla unexpectedly broke Hover Hound in Firefox 52 and it stayed broken for a few weeks while the update was being approved. I just tested a fresh install on Firefox 53 and I did not received an error. What version of FF are you using?
 
Its broken for Firefox 55.0.3. I have the latest version 1.5.9 installed but still no go. Works fine on Chrome. This is a PC with a two week old install of Windows 10 64 bit. Disabling all add-ons but Hover Hound didn't help.
 
Jeffredo said:
Its broken for Firefox 55.0.3. I have the latest version 1.5.9 installed but still no go. Works fine on Chrome. This is a PC with a two week old install of Windows 10 64 bit. Disabling all add-ons but Hover Hound didn't help.
Thanks. Will look into it.
 
Just an update - Firefox "Quantum" came out today (Firefox 57). Hover Hound still doesn't work with Firefox on any of my three PCs . The green redirect button for items at Newegg.com just isn't there.
 
The History Feature of Hover Hound hasn't worked for quite some time?? Currently using Chrome.
Any ETA for a fix...?
 
Firefox extension for Newzon is no longer available... Not sure if it was removed or moved to another location?
 
