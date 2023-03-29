House Bill s.686 Restrict Act could fundementally change the way we use the internet

d3athf1sh
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2015
- Messages
- 1,047
aka: the ban tiktok act, house bill s.686 could fundementally change the way we use the internet. now while i'm sure we all know tiktok is a disease thats warping the minds of our youth and a spy tool by the ccp, that i could care less if it disapears, that's not the point. This bill leaves it open for wide reaching restrictions on web usage in this country and leaves a large hole govenment monitoring (spying). a lot of it has to do with them making it illegal and ban any app or program that could be used to communicate with countries on the list which is open to be expanded and the worst part would be the 20 year prison sentence and $250,000 fine you'd be facing for knowingly using a vpn to access a banned app. there's more to it but this guy explains it all way better than i can. but i do think this is something we need to vocally oppose. i'm surprised we haven't heard more about it, but might be one of things they slide through there while nobody's paying attention?
or you can read the bill for yourself. https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/686/text
