House Bill s.686 Restrict Act could fundementally change the way we use the internet

d3athf1sh

d3athf1sh

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2015
Messages
1,047
aka: the ban tiktok act, house bill s.686 could fundementally change the way we use the internet. now while i'm sure we all know tiktok is a disease thats warping the minds of our youth and a spy tool by the ccp, that i could care less if it disapears, that's not the point. This bill leaves it open for wide reaching restrictions on web usage in this country and leaves a large hole govenment monitoring (spying). a lot of it has to do with them making it illegal and ban any app or program that could be used to communicate with countries on the list which is open to be expanded and the worst part would be the 20 year prison sentence and $250,000 fine you'd be facing for knowingly using a vpn to access a banned app. there's more to it but this guy explains it all way better than i can. but i do think this is something we need to vocally oppose. i'm surprised we haven't heard more about it, but might be one of things they slide through there while nobody's paying attention?



or you can read the bill for yourself. https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/686/text
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,280
the fact that fox news has been heavily pushing and discussing it was enough for me to know that it needs to be voted down.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TMCM
like this
A

Airbrushkid

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 27, 2007
Messages
2,333
One thing about the American people. They will do nothing to stop it! Come on over the years nothing. Now on guns still nothing. The government got to be what it is today is because the American people will not stand up! They think by not thinking about it, it will go away. So get ready for the ride! With over 330 million US citizens not caring says a lot to the Government. But if say 150 million or more like 250 million stood up they may listen.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,280
Airbrushkid said:
One thing about the American people. They will do nothing to stop it! Come on over the years nothing. Now on guns still nothing. The government got to be what it is today is because the American people will not stand up! They think by not thinking about it, it will go away. So get ready for the ride! With over 330 million US citizens not caring says a lot to the Government. But if say 150 million or more like 250 million stood up they may listen.
Click to expand...
just slap the word china on it and they'll agree with it, doesn't matter whats actually on the bill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top