Hot - XPG S40G 4TB RGB 3D NAND PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe $400

B

blade52x

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 9, 2006
Messages
3,057
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0897CV222/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

>> Make sure you check the $100 coupon/discount. That brings the price down to $400 before taxes. And as usual, another 5% CB if you're using an Amazon Visa. <<

I'm not sure how this rates against other NVMe drives in terms of speed, endurance and reliability, but I've read it at least uses TLC. Regardless, $400 for a 4TB NVMe is a great deal. In for one for my laptop.
 
