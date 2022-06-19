Hot: With Footwork - Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Centauri

Centauri

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2003
Messages
2,178
Samsung is running Up-To $675 Trade-in value for Tab S7s against the Tab S8, on top of the Tab S8s being on sale below MSRP + other offers.

https://www.samsung.com/us/tablets/tab-s8/

In particular, they're offering $625 for the Tab S7 FE. I did not have one, however. So I grabbed one on eBay in 100% shape for $250 to trade-in.

YMMV.
 
