Hot: With Footwork - Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Centauri
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2003
- Messages
- 2,178
Samsung is running Up-To $675 Trade-in value for Tab S7s against the Tab S8, on top of the Tab S8s being on sale below MSRP + other offers.
https://www.samsung.com/us/tablets/tab-s8/
In particular, they're offering $625 for the Tab S7 FE. I did not have one, however. So I grabbed one on eBay in 100% shape for $250 to trade-in.
YMMV.
