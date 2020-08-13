HOT! Viper Steel 2 x 8 = 16gb 4400mhz DDR4 Samsung B-Die $119 Free Shipping - 2 Days Only.

This memory is normally $149 or in that price range FYI.I have this memory and you can do some crazy ass shit with it.I currently have mine running stable at 16-16-16-32 @ 4200mhz. I plan on taking it to 14-14-14 @ 3800mhz or perhaps even tighter timings.Guys are getting this down to 12-12-12 1T in many instances. I'm just now starting to fiddle with mine.