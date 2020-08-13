HOT! Viper Steel 2 x 8 = 16gb 4400mhz DDR4 Samsung B-Die $115 Free Shipping - 2 Days Only.

Decko87 said: intense, i don't think it would even run on my 3900x machine Click to expand...

Actually there are A LOT ... A LOT of great guides out there on people running this same exact memory in Ryzens to the point they share all of their settings. Look at the reviews on Amazon and Newegg from end users. High speed memory / tight timings can boost FPS so it should def be a consideration for some of you out there looking for a new upgrade.4400mhz @ 19 is still very very good. Lot of you would get a nice boost and, on top of that have something to play with.Traditionally, High speed memory such as this has always been around $200 - 250. $115 is a steal I think. In the past I always wanted 4000mhz memory but never wanted to spend $200 for 16gb.Check this out -