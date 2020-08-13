HOT! Viper Steel 2 x 8 = 16gb 4400mhz DDR4 Samsung B-Die $115 Free Shipping - 2 Days Only.

https://www.newegg.com/patriot-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820225144?sdtid=14269253&Item=N82E16820225144&nm_mc=AFC-RAN-COM&cm_mmc=AFC-RAN-COM&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=afc-Slickdeals+LLC&AFFID=208164&AFFNAME=Slickdeals+LLC&ACRID=1&ASUBID=4e816c6addd511eaac66967b084cc5f50INT&ASID=https://slickdeals.net/&ranMID=44583&ranEAID=208164&ranSiteID=lw9MynSeamY-byDRa9i.zZu.0Qogr6Dilw

This memory is normally $149 or in that price range FYI.

I have this memory and you can do some crazy ass shit with it.

I currently have mine running stable at 16-16-16-32 @ 4200mhz. I plan on taking it to 14-14-14 @ 3800mhz or perhaps even tighter timings.

Guys are getting this down to 12-12-12 1T in many instances. I'm just now starting to fiddle with mine.
 
Decko87 said:
intense, i don't think it would even run on my 3900x machine
Actually there are A LOT ... A LOT of great guides out there on people running this same exact memory in Ryzens to the point they share all of their settings. Look at the reviews on Amazon and Newegg from end users. High speed memory / tight timings can boost FPS so it should def be a consideration for some of you out there looking for a new upgrade.

4400mhz @ 19 is still very very good. Lot of you would get a nice boost and, on top of that have something to play with.

Traditionally, High speed memory such as this has always been around $200 - 250. $115 is a steal I think. In the past I always wanted 4000mhz memory but never wanted to spend $200 for 16gb.

Check this out -

 
Isn't there a thing about not being beneficial to run memory speed over 3600 on Ryzen systems?

It runs the FCLK too high and adds latency by not having a 1:1 ratio with the CPU or something correct?

It's been $134.95 on amz for quite a while, I reckon price will fall there next. It's a bit of an older kit.

There's a Teamgroup 2x8 B-Die kit that beats this kit slightly but I don't have model# handy. I'll edit this post if I dig up the model#.

Very, very few motherboards are going to be cool with simply setting XMP and booting up in 4400Mhz with this kit. If you're new to memory OC then prepare for a learning curve.
 
