HOT! Viper Steel 2 x 8 = 16gb 4400mhz DDR4 Samsung B-Die $115 Free Shipping - 2 Days Only.

SixFootDuo
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2004
- Messages
- 5,657
https://www.newegg.com/patriot-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820225144?sdtid=14269253&Item=N82E16820225144&nm_mc=AFC-RAN-COM&cm_mmc=AFC-RAN-COM&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=afc-Slickdeals+LLC&AFFID=208164&AFFNAME=Slickdeals+LLC&ACRID=1&ASUBID=4e816c6addd511eaac66967b084cc5f50INT&ASID=https://slickdeals.net/&ranMID=44583&ranEAID=208164&ranSiteID=lw9MynSeamY-byDRa9i.zZu.0Qogr6Dilw
This memory is normally $149 or in that price range FYI.
I have this memory and you can do some crazy ass shit with it.
I currently have mine running stable at 16-16-16-32 @ 4200mhz. I plan on taking it to 14-14-14 @ 3800mhz or perhaps even tighter timings.
Guys are getting this down to 12-12-12 1T in many instances. I'm just now starting to fiddle with mine.
This memory is normally $149 or in that price range FYI.
I have this memory and you can do some crazy ass shit with it.
I currently have mine running stable at 16-16-16-32 @ 4200mhz. I plan on taking it to 14-14-14 @ 3800mhz or perhaps even tighter timings.
Guys are getting this down to 12-12-12 1T in many instances. I'm just now starting to fiddle with mine.