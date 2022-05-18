Hot to lock the core on only specific GPUs in a rig

On my all LHR rig, I can lock the core on each GPU by passing the following parameters:



--cclock @1350,@1200,@1200,@1400,@1200,@1350,@1200



It has the following GPUs:



0 3070Ti

1 3080Ti

2 3080Ti

3 3060Ti

4 3080

5 3070Ti

6 3080Ti



Since they are all 3000 series GPU and I want to lock all the cores, that works fine.



However, I also have a rig with a mix of 1000, 2000 and 3000 cards as follows:



0 1070Ti

1 3060

2 1070Ti

3 2080Ti

4 3080Ti



I want to lock the core on GPU 4 @1200. How do I do that since some of the other GPUs don't support core lock?



I'm running NBMiner, but the syntax for locking cores is similar to other mining software.



Is it possible to lock the core on specific GPUs, leaving the rest of them alone?



EDIT:



Like this:



--cclock ,,,,@1200