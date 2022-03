Bought Icy Dock mistakes that don't support larger drives. Need replacement that doesn't suck and can handle full size 2.5" drives (15.5mm, 5TB Seagate). Anyone know of one? Amazon availability preferred. Hoping for 5.25 -> 2x 2.5", so I can convert two 5.25 bays into 4 2.5 bays. Otherwise I'll end up going with the duct tape method.