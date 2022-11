LFaWolf said: Unless you are getting an AMD next gen gpu, if you go nvidia, you should wait until ATX 3.0 compatible PSUs and skip using the adapter. Click to expand...

Adapters seem fine to me... I mean, we have 15 reports or so I've seen of melted connectors, out of how many tens of thousands of 4090 cards? Doesn't seem to be much of a risk in my opinion.