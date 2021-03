Per Tom's Hardware: "Adata’s XPG Gammix S50 Lite is a mainstream M.2 NVMe SSD that serves up intro-level PCIe 4.0 performance for those looking for a taste of what the standard has to offer but don’t want to splurge on more expensive SSDs. If you’re on the hunt for an affordable PCIe 4.0 SSD with a new controller, the Adata XPG Gammix S50 Lite is a top pick."