HOT? Refurbished Zotac 1080TI $432

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by Eshelmen, Jan 24, 2020 at 8:37 AM.

    Eshelmen

    Zotac has THIS on sale in their refurbished lineup.


    Seems like a great deal if it comes with the full cooler involved.

    What do you guys think?

    mXaiQeC.png



    GPU GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti
    CUDA CORES 3584
    VIDEO MEMORY 11GB GDDR5X
    MEMORY BUS 352-bit
    ENGINE CLOCK Base: 1506 MHz
    Boost: 1620 MHz
    MEMORY CLOCK 11.0 GHz
    PCI EXPRESS 3.0
    DISPLAY OUTPUTS 3 x DisplayPort 1.4
    HDMI 2.0b
    DL-DVI-D
    HDCP SUPPORT Yes
    MULTI DISPLAY CAPABILITY Quad Display
    RECOMMENDED POWER SUPPLY 600W
    POWER CONSUMPTION 250W
    POWER INPUT Dual 8-pin
    DIRECTX 12 API feature level 12_1
    OPENGL 4.5
    COOLING Waterblock - with G1/4 Threads
    SLOT SIZE Dual Slot
    SLI Yes, SLI HB Bridge Supported
    SUPPORTED OS Windows 10 / 8 / 7
    CARD LENGTH 212mm x 164mm x 41mm (8.35in x 6.46in x 1.61in)
     
