HOT? - LG 45" Ultragear™ QHD 5120x1440p 200Hz Curved - $549 at Amazon

Limited time deal - lowest price for this monitor so far. I almost pulled the plug on this for $599 a month or two ago but ended up going with the G9 for $799. At $549, I'm kind of kicking myself.
- 45" 32:9 Dual QHD display - Make room on your desktop for the massive 45” curved UltraGear QHD monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Play, stream and create on a high refresh rate display, in vivid color, on one screen at the same time.
- VESA DisplayHDR 600 with up to DCI-P3 95% - This UltraGear display supports up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color paired with VESA DisplayHDR 600 delivering dynamic contrast and brightness on the QHD display.
- Picture in Picture / Picture by Picture - OnScreen Control supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) allowing you to configure your monitor to show content from two separate input sources. Play, watch, stream or work from multiple input sources at the same time, on one screen.
- 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time - Gear up for smooth gameplay with a super responsive 200Hz display and a 1ms (GtG) response time. The faster speed lets you respond quickly to opponents and stay a step ahead of the competition.
- DQHD@ 200Hz by DP, HDMI - Enjoy smoother, vivid colors and high-resolution graphics thanks to HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Both connections are supported on this display and let you experience up to 200Hz refresh rate.
- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro - AMD FreeSync Premium Pro equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.
- Gamer-Centric Design - Your battlestation upgrade will be complete with the three-side, virtually borderless, display design and LED Hexagon backlighting. Plus, easily make height, tilt and swivel adjustments to the display to be able to see and play exactly to your specs.
- 4-pole Headphone Jack & DTS HP:X - DTS Headphone:X provides accurate spatialization and localization in games for 3D audio over headphones. Supports channel-based, scene based, and object-based audio. Plus, a 4-pole headphone jack lets you carry a stereo headphone signal and mono microphone signal with common ground.
- Enhanced Gaming GUI - Choose from a variety of modes including Gamer, FPS or RTS to optimize display settings for the best view possible.