HOT - Klipsch F-200 Floor standing Speakers $179/each at Klipsch.com - Free ground shipping

Smoking deal.

Reviews are solid.

Only 100 Watt RMS though but still a fantastic deal. $400 for a pair of floor standing speakers from Klipsch.

And yes, free ground shipping.

https://www.klipsch.com/products/sy...l18JE9PVPkJYW9S949XLB4A-Pu6H9SfhoCYdsQAvD_BwE

1652746307780.png


1652746333076.png
 
