While a nice light due to it not being as harsh as a grow light, the yellow/green and quite a bit of orange part of the spectrum is really is useless for growing, but it gives the bulb a high PPF which GE is trying to show case here, they're also being deceptive as well comparing it to other types of light because the LEDs probably have a relatively small spread, so the total light is actually relatively small, where as a 4 foot long fixture will cover a lot more area. There are a lot better options you could do if you want to do indoor plants, but I will admit most of them have that ugly red/purple look to them.