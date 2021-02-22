Hot Fusion looks like it may actually be possible with positive output --- enter ITER

"In an otherwise unremarkable-looking cluster of industrial buildings somewhere in the southeast of France, a team of engineers is attempting to tackle one of science’s most intractable problems – how to summon the power of a star. If they pull it off, they’ll solve mankind’s greatest existential problems at a stroke, radically reducing harmful pollution and tackling runaway climate change. Still, that’s a big if. So join us today as we take a high-energy jaunt inside the world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor. Last summer a critical milestone was reached on a science project so vast in scope it was initiated back in 1985. Because in July, 2020, technical construction finally began at the so-called ‘ITER’ or International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor. Inside The World's Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor"



