HOT: EVGA geforce 210, geforce 710 (for evga step up)

mnewxcv

https://www.evga.com/Products/ProductList.aspx?type=0 (click the link, then tick the 'in-stock' box)

in stock right now.... YMMV. ******KR SKUs can be used for step up. LR CANNOT!******

can save 3% with my associate code:


if you want alerts when gpus like this go in stock you can join a discord I created not long ago for just that purpose, which is invite only and a small group of members:

https://discord.gg/mbGzZCvxnJ


last I heard, the 3070/ti step up queue took 1-2 weeks from signup.
 
So you are telling me I can buy a 40$ gpu with a KR sku, and step it up to a rtx3080 in a few weeks for the cost difference?
well of course everything KR is out of stock once I go to add it to cart...
 
TED said:
So you are telling me I can buy a 40$ gpu with a KR sku, and step it up to a rtx3080 in a few weeks for the cost difference?
well of course everything KR is out of stock once I go to add it to cart...
each 30 series step up queue has varying timelines. KR skus have been going in and out of stock all day, check back every half hour or so... I used a gt210 to step up to a 3090 in February or March.
 
TED said:
So you are telling me I can buy a 40$ gpu with a KR sku, and step it up to a rtx3080 in a few weeks for the cost difference?
well of course everything KR is out of stock once I go to add it to cart...
No. The 3080 queue is about a year behind. Mine from 10-26-2020 just filled.

The 3090 however is only a few months - June - September was the turnaround time I believe.

3060 & 3070 may only be a few weeks to a month too I believe.

3090 step-up
1634768970544.png

3080 step-up
1634769025874.png
 
Asking for some clarification on the step-up for those of you in the Step-Up queue:

It looks like you have 90 days to request it, after that time you are SOL. Does that mean your requested GPU must become available within that 90 day timeframe or you're no longer eligible, or do you continue in the queue even if it takes many months (or years)?
Judging by the above pic it appears as long as you requested within the 90 days of purchase you're in - is that correct?
 
maro said:
Asking for some clarification on the step-up for those of you in the Step-Up queue:

It looks like you have 90 days to request it, after that time you are SOL. Does that mean your requested GPU must become available within that 90 day timeframe or you're no longer eligible, or do you continue in the queue even if it takes many months (or years)?
Judging by the above pic it appears as long as you requested within the 90 days of purchase you're in - is that correct?
you stay in the queue forever if it never becomes avail. Once you enter step up and await step 2, you just sit back and wait. You have 14 days from purchase to register the card and 90 days from purchase to enter step up. It might take weeks or months (or a year).

also, within the 90 days you can switch to a different step up queue if you so desire (if you find out another one is shorter, etc)
 
