HOT: EVGA geforce 210, geforce 710 (for evga step up)

Asking for some clarification on the step-up for those of you in the Step-Up queue:



It looks like you have 90 days to request it, after that time you are SOL. Does that mean your requested GPU must become available within that 90 day timeframe or you're no longer eligible, or do you continue in the queue even if it takes many months (or years)?

Judging by the above pic it appears as long as you requested within the 90 days of purchase you're in - is that correct?