HOT - Dell S2825cdn Multifunction Color Laser Printer $150 shipped!

Ok guys, here's the deal. A brand new Dell S2825cdn Multifunction Color Laser Printer for $150 shipped (after $20 off coupon code: see image below). Does duplex printing, toner is affordable ($50-60 for a full set of toner), Xerox is the subcontractor on it, and the warranty is 1yr onsite repair or replace by Dell directly. Stupid good deal for a printer of this caliber!

Vendor is Quill.com have ordered two of these printers (one for myself and the other for a family member) from Quill with zero issues.

https://www.quill.com/dell-s2825cdn-multifunction-color-smart-laser-printer/cbs/51641962.html

COUPON CODE



PRINTER SPECS

https://i.dell.com/sites/doccontent...rt-MFP-S2825cdn-Spec-Sheet-US.pdf?newtab=true

VIDEO REVIEW


TONER

Printer comes with starter toner cartridges (1200 Color, 1500 Black). Best deal I have found going for full toner (2500 Color, 3000 Black) can be found here...

https://www.ebay.com/itm/5-Pack-Ton...e=STRK:MEBIDX:IT&_trksid=p2060353.m1438.l2649

If you or a family / friend's MFP is long in the tooth or it's just time for an upgrade, you will be hard pressed to find one with specs / duty cycle like this for UNDER $300 much less $150 shipped!

**NOTE** Be sure and flash the firmware to the latest A06 (see link below). My brothers out of the box (01-21-18) was out of date (A05).

http://www.dell.com/support/home/us/en/19/drivers/driversdetails?driverId=587D4
 
JAN2018We apologize; this coupon cannot be applied -$25 off $175 order - Excludes Select Tech products & Biofreeze : Minimum spend requirement has not been met. Please check details.
This is what I got, FYI.
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
This is what I got, FYI.
Just ordered a 3rd one less than a hour ago. It went through fine for me, remember the coupon code is $25 off a $175 purchase so you need to add a $5 filler item. Try my filler item and see if it works. Here is my receipt (private info censored).

 
FYI: for those of you unfamiliar and thus "Leary" of buying from Quill be at ease. They are owned by Staples, they are not a shady fly by night tech outlet. This printer does not have wifi or nfc, but works perfectly plugged into you wifi router via Ethernet. No homegroup (hence 24/7 powered pc) needed, every wireless device can print straight to the printer with a simple driver install if it's connected via ethernet to your wifi router. Speaking of drivers, it has Linux drivers too! Printer wakes on wireless print job every time.

When these sell out, you wont get one again at this price. Dell is clearancing this and the wifi / nfc version H825CDW (already sold out) for their new 2018 models.
 
Thanks OP. I was in the market for a printer as my Dell 3110cn, which I got about 10 years ago, is giving up the ghost.

When I hit the site I got an offer for $20 off $100 one time use for providing an email, so no need for a filler item for me. Tax in CA.
 
I'm on board here, but does it come with toner from this company? I don't print much, so I'd prefer to not have to field toner costs, on top of the printer price this month. I purchased a Brother B&W laser from Amazon that's still under return eligibility, so I think I'll just toss that back at them. (Which I legit was kind of bothered how it always curved my pages when it printed...)
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
I'm on board here, but does it come with toner from this company? I don't print much, so I'd prefer to not have to field toner costs, on top of the printer price this month. I purchased a Brother B&W laser from Amazon that's still under return eligibility, so I think I'll just toss that back at them. (Which I legit was kind of bothered how it always curved my pages when it printed...)
Yes, it comes with "starter" toner cartridges (1200 color, 1500 black). Can pickup a full set of toner cartridges (2500 color, 3000 black) for roughly $55-60 all day long off Amazon and Ebay. For example...

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01E5PY77M
 
No deal with Quill.

Yeah, no coupon for me and I ended up just cancelling the order.

Placed an order using the coupon code by adding an additional item to get to over $175.00. My invoice shows the total amount was $151 plus $11.50 tax. So I was confused when my CC was hit for over $190 from Quill. Called in and was told it was my fault and I should have known the coupon I used was not valid. The C/S rep wanted to argue with me about the printer already being on sale and told me I was already getting a deal. Normally I would have agreed and just sucked up the $25 but this C/S rep was a jerk about it. The extra item I ordered was out of stock (was never told) so somebody decided to just substitute some random item I never ordered in its place.

So Quill denied the coupon, sold me an item I never ordered, cancelled an item I did order, hit my CC for more than the invoice price and then had attitude when I contacted them about the order.

As always, YMMV.
 
Brauer said:
No deal with Quill.

Yeah, no coupon for me and I ended up just cancelling the order.

Placed an order using the coupon code by adding an additional item to get to over $175.00. My invoice shows the total amount was $151 plus $11.50 tax. So I was confused when my CC was hit for over $190 from Quill. Called in and was told it was my fault and I should have known the coupon I used was not valid. The C/S rep wanted to argue with me about the printer already being on sale and told me I was already getting a deal. Normally I would have agreed and just sucked up the $25 but this C/S rep was a jerk about it. The extra item I ordered was out of stock (was never told) so somebody decided to just substitute some random item I never ordered in its place.

So Quill denied the coupon, sold me an item I never ordered, cancelled an item I did order, hit my CC for more than the invoice price and then had attitude when I contacted them about the order.

As always, YMMV.
Ugh,

Was about to pull the trigger. Maybl need to reconsider.

Wonder if someone will price match...
 
Kwaz said:
Ugh,

Was about to pull the trigger. Maybl need to reconsider.

Wonder if someone will price match...
For what it's worth, my order went through without any issues. The order confirmation took a bit to come through, but the RCA 15 foot cable (6$ lol) and the printer both totaled 160$ with tax on my credit card. Just waiting for it to be shipped now.
 
Obviously, mine also went through without incident, used coupon and total on invoice matches that on my bank statement.
 
gdi i already havea dell coloer laster printer with toners but it has no scanner...
Anyone know if this can print fomr usb stick? ( wife wishes)
 
Iceshot said:
Obviously, mine also went through without incident, used coupon and total on invoice matches that on my bank statement.
So to clarify this is the non wifi / nfc / Bluetooth version right?
 
Kwaz said:
So to clarify this is the non wifi / nfc / Bluetooth version right?
Correct, but wired via Ethernet to your wifi router gives you the exact same wireless access as if the wifi were natively built into the printer. No homegroup / dedicated 24/7 powered on PC required to print wirelessly. Simply install the drivers on your wireless device and print / scan "directly" to the printer anytime including when it's in power save / deep sleep. Works great, no complaints (and I'm picky by nature).
 
I bought one.. I still have a HP officejet plus 8300 pro that has been working awesome in my living room.. but I always wanted a laser printer.. I can just stick this downstairs in my personal man office and hook it up right to my switch.. thanks for the heads up OP!
 
Thank you IceShot. Placed order and it took the coupon code. Waiting on the confirmation hopefully they ship my order.

My HP color laser is on its last legs needing a new fuser and it hates the cheap refills and I have to buy the actual HP cartridges which are expensive. Hopefully this Dell Laser takes the refill cartidges without having issues or losing color correctness.
 
Coupon came back expired for me, but it only took a minute to find a $20 off code that went through fine.
 
$35 off
your order of $175 or more.(1)
Use codeW99G4UL4
Copy code into coupon box at checkout.

Shop Now

Good through 1/26/18.
One-time use.

Figured I could help someone out.. I forgot to redeem it.. :p so here ya go!
 
Deal gets even sweeter! For those of you who use Ebates, there is now 7% cash back on purchases made at Quill!
 
Got the code and it brought it down to $158.99 including tax. Pretty good deal for a laser printer!
 
Looks like they processed my order.

Are these Dell printers cheap refill cartridge friendly? I see the ones linked on ebay.

My Old hp color laser hated cheap refill carts the color was off and thing didn't line up.
 
Heck!! In for one. This is too good to pass up. Now the Brother MFC inkjet can go bye bye. Hallelujah!
 
Seems like it worked, but I haven't received any kind of order conformation or anything yet. Strange .... doesn't even show up in my profile's order history. Not even the in process ones. How long did it take you guys to get yours?
 
SirKronan said:
Seems like it worked, but I haven't received any kind of order conformation or anything yet. Strange .... doesn't even show up in my profile's order history. Not even the in process ones. How long did it take you guys to get yours?
It takes a day or two as Quill places an order with Dell directly for fulfillment. Quill does not have any stock, their just the middleman cutting you a deal. It's legit, purchased 3 of these at different times and all were fulfilled timely and without issues.
 
Iceshot said:
It takes a day or two as Quill places an order with Dell directly for fulfillment. Quill does not have any stock, their just the middleman cutting you a deal. It's legit, purchased 3 of these at different times and all were fulfilled timely and without issues.
Sounds good! The order shows up in my account now. No email yet, but based on what you said, sounds like I'm good to go. Heck of a deal.
 
Just got it today. Holy crap this thing is massive and heavy. The box was huge, and then while lifting it out of the box I ended up breaking one of the styrofoam protectors. No biggie. I probably should have done something smarter like simply turning it over on its side, instead of just muscling it out from the top. I was a tad disbelieving of the 70 something or so pound weight on the Fedex site, but looks like they weren't lying. Carrying it over to where I wanted was a bit of a PITA, though I made it in one trip. Luckily it has grips in the right spot.


So some thoughts:
- As I noted above, it's huge. It has a large footprint. Don't expect this to just replace your tiny HP on that counter. It's like 1.5-2x as tall/wide/deep and probably proportionally larger in volume.
- Didn't realize it wasn't wireless. Kind of a PITA. Connecting the ethernet port, Windows 10 found it pretty much instantly. Hell it added it before I even did anything. Not being wireless does significantly limit placement, though. Need to be on top of a router...
- Definitely seems like a business class printer (like a small business or home office). Very detailed setup instructions, plenty of access ports for maintenance, etc. Diagnostic printouts are like 3-4 pages long, each.
- Surprisingly small paper capacity for something that can print this quickly... just two trays and they don't exactly hold that much. Not a bother for me at all. just kind of weird for a printer that's probably meant to be used in slightly higher volume scenarios...
- Prints come out nice and straight. No weird curve that I saw on the Brother BW.
- Initial diagnostic printouts had some black residue/line on the left. After about 6-7 pages, seems to have went away entirely. Was fading out more with each page. Hopefully that stays gone...
- Color print quality is surprisingly good for printing that quickly. Not really specialized inkjet photo printer levels, but very serviceable. No weird lines or anything (that I saw at a glance)
- Goes to sleep rather quickly. Deep sleep takes a while to break out of so this is kind of annoying. But it's in the settings.

Overall pretty happy. Considering buying replacement toner because I print so slow that it may be discontinued by the time I want to buy it. Reason I got this was because HP (Officejet pro 8610) wanted like over 100$ (over 170 for xl capacity) for just normal size inkjet cartridge replacement. First of all that's more than the printer cost. Second, I was like "why the hell would I do that when I can just spend a little more on a freaking laser printer that will COME WITH toner that lasts several times longer than these CARTRIDGES that I will be using as replacement?!" Originally I bought that black and white brother, never thought I'd get a laser color printer at this price...
 
Price seems too good to pass up. Can someone please confirm that this unit has two paper trays. I'm hoping that I can print on normal letter size paper (8 1/2 x 11) and also on legal sized paper (8 1/2 x 14) without having to swap paper in and out.
 
Just the one tray I'm afraid. An additional tray can be purchased separately and added to your S2825cdn. No idea where the best deal is for it, clearly at $185 it's not Dell direct!

 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
Just got it today. Holy crap this thing is massive and heavy. The box was huge, and then while lifting it out of the box I ended up breaking one of the styrofoam protectors. No biggie. I probably should have done something smarter like simply turning it over on its side, instead of just muscling it out from the top. I was a tad disbelieving of the 70 something or so pound weight on the Fedex site, but looks like they weren't lying. Carrying it over to where I wanted was a bit of a PITA, though I made it in one trip. Luckily it has grips in the right spot.


So some thoughts:
- As I noted above, it's huge. It has a large footprint. Don't expect this to just replace your tiny HP on that counter. It's like 1.5-2x as tall/wide/deep and probably proportionally larger in volume.
- Didn't realize it wasn't wireless. Kind of a PITA. Connecting the ethernet port, Windows 10 found it pretty much instantly. Hell it added it before I even did anything. Not being wireless does significantly limit placement, though. Need to be on top of a router...
- Definitely seems like a business class printer (like a small business or home office). Very detailed setup instructions, plenty of access ports for maintenance, etc. Diagnostic printouts are like 3-4 pages long, each.
- Surprisingly small paper capacity for something that can print this quickly... just two trays and they don't exactly hold that much. Not a bother for me at all. just kind of weird for a printer that's probably meant to be used in slightly higher volume scenarios...
- Prints come out nice and straight. No weird curve that I saw on the Brother BW.
- Initial diagnostic printouts had some black residue/line on the left. After about 6-7 pages, seems to have went away entirely. Was fading out more with each page. Hopefully that stays gone...
- Color print quality is surprisingly good for printing that quickly. Not really specialized inkjet photo printer levels, but very serviceable. No weird lines or anything (that I saw at a glance)
- Goes to sleep rather quickly. Deep sleep takes a while to break out of so this is kind of annoying. But it's in the settings.

Overall pretty happy. Considering buying replacement toner because I print so slow that it may be discontinued by the time I want to buy it. Reason I got this was because HP (Officejet pro 8610) wanted like over 100$ (over 170 for xl capacity) for just normal size inkjet cartridge replacement. First of all that's more than the printer cost. Second, I was like "why the hell would I do that when I can just spend a little more on a freaking laser printer that will COME WITH toner that lasts several times longer than these CARTRIDGES that I will be using as replacement?!" Originally I bought that black and white brother, never thought I'd get a laser color printer at this price...
>>- Didn't realize it wasn't wireless. Kind of a PITA.

You could use of of those wifi range extenders that plugs into the wall and has an RJ-45 port.
That would then let you put the printer any place.

Really trying to resist buying this, it's a great deal. Even with being able to make it wireless
if I wanted to, it's still big and I have no place to put it. And I don't need color printing that much.

Still getting by with an old monochrome HP Laserjet 1200 I bought maybe 15 years ago on sale
for $200. Now an all in one color laser for $150 shipped, that's a killer deal.

Maybe if I just accidentally pushed the old HP printer off of my desk.... :D


.
 
Spartacus said:
>>- Didn't realize it wasn't wireless. Kind of a PITA.

You could use of of those wifi range extenders that plugs into the wall and has an RJ-45 port.
That would then let you put the printer any place.

Really trying to resist buying this, it's a great deal. Even with being able to make it wireless
if I wanted to, it's still big and I have no place to put it. And I don't need color printing that much.

Still getting by with an old monochrome HP Laserjet 1200 I bought maybe 15 years ago on sale
for $200. Now an all in one color laser for $150 shipped, that's a killer deal.

Maybe if I just accidentally pushed the old HP printer off of my desk.... :D


.
Just do it and hit it with a bat, officespace style... lol.. anyways.. my wife probably won't be thrilled to have another electronic device in our home that takes up a lot of space.. my only saving grace is that it is going to placed in my mans office(cave, best I can do for now). Otherwise being how big it is, I can totally relate...
 
Iceshot said:
Just the one tray I'm afraid. An additional tray can be purchased separately and added to your S2825cdn. No idea where the best deal is for it, clearly at $185 it's not Dell direct!

Might as well buy another printer and then take the tray (if that's how it works). It's cheaper... also I'm not sure if this would be installed though... When I said it had two trays, I thought that there the flip out compartment above the single tray it does have, also counts as a paper feed. Technically a tray? I didn't really read the instructions so I just assumed it was another paper feed...
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
Might as well buy another printer and then take the tray (if that's how it works). It's cheaper... also I'm not sure if this would be installed though... When I said it had two trays, I thought that there the flip out compartment above the single tray it does have, also counts as a paper feed. Technically a tray? I didn't really read the instructions so I just assumed it was another paper feed...
That wont work, on the printer only the drawer is removable.the sliding shell the drawer goes into along with the cabling is built into the printer. If you want a 2nd drawer, the part I posted above is your only choice.
 
I have been wanting to go laser for years at home. Brother color inkjet is just problematic, and at $40-60 for ink with very low yields and ink that dries out when not in use, laser just makes so much more sense. The Brother can duplex print, but not duplex scan, and that is a feature I have missed since my last HP all in one died years ago.

I plan to hook it up to a range extender I have patched into my wireless router. I'm going to have to move the Ooma box up to it for faxing, but I've been meaning to do that anyways. It will add a tad of clutter and rearranging to my office, since this takes up a much larger footprint than the brother it is replacing, but I think my shelves can handle it!!

We shall soon see...
 
