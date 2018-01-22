HOT - Dell S2825cdn Multifunction Color Laser Printer $150 shipped!

Just got it today. Holy crap this thing is massive and heavy. The box was huge, and then while lifting it out of the box I ended up breaking one of the styrofoam protectors. No biggie. I probably should have done something smarter like simply turning it over on its side, instead of just muscling it out from the top. I was a tad disbelieving of the 70 something or so pound weight on the Fedex site, but looks like they weren't lying. Carrying it over to where I wanted was a bit of a PITA, though I made it in one trip. Luckily it has grips in the right spot.





So some thoughts:

- As I noted above, it's huge. It has a large footprint. Don't expect this to just replace your tiny HP on that counter. It's like 1.5-2x as tall/wide/deep and probably proportionally larger in volume.

- Didn't realize it wasn't wireless. Kind of a PITA. Connecting the ethernet port, Windows 10 found it pretty much instantly. Hell it added it before I even did anything. Not being wireless does significantly limit placement, though. Need to be on top of a router...

- Definitely seems like a business class printer (like a small business or home office). Very detailed setup instructions, plenty of access ports for maintenance, etc. Diagnostic printouts are like 3-4 pages long, each.

- Surprisingly small paper capacity for something that can print this quickly... just two trays and they don't exactly hold that much. Not a bother for me at all. just kind of weird for a printer that's probably meant to be used in slightly higher volume scenarios...

- Prints come out nice and straight. No weird curve that I saw on the Brother BW.

- Initial diagnostic printouts had some black residue/line on the left. After about 6-7 pages, seems to have went away entirely. Was fading out more with each page. Hopefully that stays gone...

- Color print quality is surprisingly good for printing that quickly. Not really specialized inkjet photo printer levels, but very serviceable. No weird lines or anything (that I saw at a glance)

- Goes to sleep rather quickly. Deep sleep takes a while to break out of so this is kind of annoying. But it's in the settings.



Overall pretty happy. Considering buying replacement toner because I print so slow that it may be discontinued by the time I want to buy it. Reason I got this was because HP (Officejet pro 8610) wanted like over 100$ (over 170 for xl capacity) for just normal size inkjet cartridge replacement. First of all that's more than the printer cost. Second, I was like "why the hell would I do that when I can just spend a little more on a freaking laser printer that will COME WITH toner that lasts several times longer than these CARTRIDGES that I will be using as replacement?!" Originally I bought that black and white brother, never thought I'd get a laser color printer at this price...