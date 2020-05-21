Hot Chips 32 (2020) Schedule Announced: Tiger Lake, Xe, POWER10, Xbox Series X, TPUv3, Jim Keller Keynote

erek
erek
This is sweet!
"With Hot Chips 32 (2020) going on-line only this year, it promises to be more accessible than previous iterations – a success this year will enable Hot Chips to offer online versions of its conference for those that do not want to attend in person. As a personal preference, I prefer going to the conference – there are plenty of side discussions and things that don’t always come across just in the presentations, so I’m looking forward to 2021 where it will hopefully avail itself to in-person attendance.
Due to the nature of the conference this year, the price for attending is at an all-time low. The maximum price for any attendant is $160 for non-IEEE members booking late and wanting access to both the tutorials and the presentations. Booking today until August 1st, the early booking price is $125. (In previous years, it has been $300+ due to venue and lunch being provided).
For anyone with a passing interest in how this silicon works, I highly recommend taking part – not only to help fund future events, but signing up and paying the fee gives you access to all the PDFs of all the presentations months before they are given to the public, and also early access to video recordings before they are made available online.
I thought last year’s Hot Chips was exciting – this year’s event will seem to at the very least match it, if not go one better. If any of the presenters at this years conference wants to get in touch before the event and take us through their presentation in advance, with the potential for a proper article on their disclosures, then please get in contact at ian@anandtech.com."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1580...ake-xe-power10-xbox-series-x-tpuv3-jim-keller
