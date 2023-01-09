HOT: Barebones Ryzen 6900HX Mini - $484

Centauri

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2003
Messages
2,242
https://store.minisforum.com/collections/amd-®-ryzen-®/products/minisforum-um590

$15 further off with coupon 'EMUCOUPON' - and no tax in my case.

Screaming deal if you have an SSD around. And DDR5 SO-DIMMs have dropped in price a lot. You can equip this with 32GBs and be right about $600-even.

Screenshot 2023-01-09 113659.png
 
