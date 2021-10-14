HOT: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G $304 new @ Newegg's Ebay store

chameleoneel
I haven't used one. But would expect at least an extra 100mhz from PBO.Hmm, very tempting.. do these clock close to the 5800X with PBO?
Thanks, I'm still on a X470 Mobo and 2700X with PCI-E 3.0 anyways, but think I'll still hold out for a $300ish 5800X deal with the extra cache now that I know that.
I think there are two more important things about these to take note of, in comparison to the 5800x:
They do not support PCI-E 4.0
They have half the cache, which results in a fair bit less gaming performance at 1080p and even 1440p. Making it sit between Zen 2 and the full Zen 3 chips.