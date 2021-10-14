HOT: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G $304 new @ Newegg's Ebay store

T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
18,889
Hmm, very tempting.. do these clock close to the 5800X with PBO and disabling the iGPU?
 
C

chameleoneel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
4,832
T4rd said:
Hmm, very tempting.. do these clock close to the 5800X with PBO?
Click to expand...
I haven't used one. But would expect at least an extra 100mhz from PBO.

I think there are two more important things about these to take note of, in comparison to the 5800x:

They do not support PCI-E 4.0

They have half the cache, which results in a fair bit less gaming performance at 1080p and even 1440p. Making it sit between Zen 2 and the full Zen 3 chips.
 
  • Like
Reactions: T4rd
like this
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
18,889
chameleoneel said:
I haven't used one. But would expect at least an extra 100mhz from PBO.

I think there are two more important things about these to take note of, in comparison to the 5800x:

They do not support PCI-E 4.0

They have half the cache, which results in a fair bit less gaming performance at 1080p and even 1440p. Making it sit between Zen 2 and the full Zen 3 chips.
Click to expand...
Thanks, I'm still on a X470 Mobo and 2700X with PCI-E 3.0 anyways, but think I'll still hold out for a $300ish 5800X deal with the extra cache now that I know that.
 
buttons

buttons

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2011
Messages
2,082
5700G is a great deal if you cant find or waiting for a video card. 5800x is a lot faster for gaming if your going to run dedicated graphics. My friend just picked a 5700G up from microcenter for $299 paired with DDR4 3600 CL 16 memory it plays all his games on max settings 1080p 60+fps Even my mechwarrior online at 1600x900 on medium was 75FPS. somewhere above a 1030 below 1050 geforce. I bet next gen with DDR5 is going to be pretty sweet.
 
S

Spun Ducky

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
688
Damn these are finally hitting reasonable prices. When I wanted one of these they were brand new and after the headache of buying a full HP system it was just easier to grab a 5950x and use an old DGPU.
 
Z

ZodaEX

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,049
I wish these were available when I ordered the components for my new rig. Intel definitely wins on the general availability front.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top