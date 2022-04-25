Hot - $99 GameStop - Seagate 8TB External Game Hub USB 3.0 with Additional front facing USB 3.0 and USB-C ports PC and Xbox - Black case

Saw this over on slickdeals.net close to 2 weeks ago. Still on-sale and in-stock. Normally $199 everywhere else. So 50% savings.This is a very hot price. 8TB drives are never ever $99. Maybe $120 very un-commoninglyHot - $99 GameStop - Seagate 8TB External Game Hub USB 3.0 with Additional front facing USB 3.0 and USB-C ports PC and XboxSuch a great deal I picked up 2 drives. 16TB for $199 .. unheard of. And you gain 2 x additional USB ports, one being USB-C.What has my experience been with this drive so far? Good. It's basically just cheap storage for me but it's not slow. It's not super fast but fast enough that you're not left waiting, which I hate.The case design is appeasing with nice front dark neon green accent lighting. The front ports work great but I did not check speeds on them. Honestly, gaining a USB-C port out of this is nice. I tried both a USB-C mouse and key board and they both work. Might be able to slow charge a phone via the USB-C port. Don't know. Xfer speed was around 190MB/s. These are used for music, game and video download storage. Now this product is marketed and sold for the Xbox Series X but of course can be used for the PC. No special formatting was needed. It worked for my Windows 11 Pro PC out of the box.$99 is an excellent price point for this size of drive.Additionally, I used the eject button my on taskbar to kill the drive when not in use and it kills the lights and turns the drive off ( hibernation or off ) not sure. The only way to restart the drive is via a reboot. So this is nice. As we all know, you never want storage drives running when not in use. However, I might use this these as Plex drive and I expect them to hold up very well still.