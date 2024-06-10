HOT? 7950X3D = $499.00 and 7900X3D = $329.00 @ Newegg -> Both Lower Than Microcenter

Darkswordz
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2016
- Messages
- 837
It looks like Newegg is trying to clear some stock ahead of the Ryzen 9xxxx CPU launch.
The 7950X3D is on sale for a silly $499.00 right now. According to PC PartPicker this is the lowest price ever for this CPU.
The 7900X3D is also on sale for $329.00. Both of these prices are lower than even Microcenter.
