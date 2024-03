Flogger23m said: Any reason as to why? Higher boost clock on the 7900X which I assume will help in gaming.



Edit: Less of the cache available per core apparently hurts gaming performance slightly. Click to expand...

7800X3D is one CCD with 8 core / 16 thread, giving you all the cache and 0 latency penalty.7900X3D is two CCD with 6 core / 12 thread each, and only one CCD has access to the extra cache. When you're gaming you should only be using the one CCD (6 cores / 12 threads) that accesses the extra 3d vcache while the other CCD doesn't have access to it. In theory 7800X3D should always perform the best in games. 7900X3D and 7950X3D are still valid options but for strictly gaming I think 7800X3D is still easily the best choice. I wanted a 7800X3D but got a combo deal on mobo/ram/cpu/cooler I couldn't pass up.AMD has documentation (which I didn't easily find? but did come across this) here: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-9-7950x3d/5.html explaining how on the 7950X3D and 7900X3D you need to have Game Mode enabled. I've made sure to do this and here is a screenshot from my task manager during a gaming session (note the rest of the threads spike when alt tabbing, but during gaming only the one CCD is active). I've wondered if using Linux if this still works, but meh whatever I'm using Windows 11.