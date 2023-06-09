Hot 5800X3D $279.99 Microcenter

https://www.microcenter.com/product...-core-am4-boxed-processor-cooler-not-included
Haven't upgraded in quite a while, coming from a 4.9GHz Ivy, but damn! 5800X3D is a very nice upgrade. The 5800X is also a decent upgrade, but I returned it and got the 5800X3D. Does well running with cheap Teamgroup DDR4.
Running a niche train simulator (TANE) in a CPU bound benchmark:
0.1% min went from 41FPS -> 53FPS -> 68FPS going from 3570K@4.9 -> 5800X stock -> 5800X3D stock
Avg went from 64FPS -> 94FPS -> 126FPS
Just damn! I never thought I would see that crappy program run that well. Nice improvement in FSX as well.
On AM4, works well with an old school 1080TI SLI setup ($380 from ebay for the pair). Last hurra for AM4 and SLI driving a 4K display at 3080TI performance.
BTW, I also ordered this from Amazon for $289.99 and got the cell phone lens (look at the one star reviews). First time in 20 years+ of ordering stuff on-line to get scammed that bad. Blessing in disguise, found the MC deal a day later.
