[HOT!]$499 +Free Shipping @ Adorama Jamo Speakers: Pair S 809 + S 83 Center + Pair S 803 Bookshelves + S 810 SUB

Massive discount on an entire 5.1 speaker set.
$499 with free shipping.
Don't know much about these Jamo's specifically, but they're rated pretty decently.
Anyone looking to get their smaller to mid sized room filled with decent audio at a good price - here's a set up to check out.
Bundle includes:
$499 with free shipping.
Don't know much about these Jamo's specifically, but they're rated pretty decently.
Anyone looking to get their smaller to mid sized room filled with decent audio at a good price - here's a set up to check out.
Bundle includes:
- (pair) Jamo S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers - Rated @ 120Watt RMS
- (pair) Jamo S 803 Bookshelf Speakers - Rated @80 Watts RMS
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker - Rated @ 80Watts RMS
- Jamo S 810 SUB 10" Subwoofer - Rated @ 150 Watts
Last edited: