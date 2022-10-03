[HOT!]$499 +Free Shipping @ Adorama Jamo Speakers: Pair S 809 + S 83 Center + Pair S 803 Bookshelves + S 810 SUB

Massive discount on an entire 5.1 speaker set.
$499 with free shipping.


Don't know much about these Jamo's specifically, but they're rated pretty decently.
Anyone looking to get their smaller to mid sized room filled with decent audio at a good price - here's a set up to check out.

1664818654353.png

Bundle includes:
  • (pair) Jamo S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers - Rated @ 120Watt RMS
  • (pair) Jamo S 803 Bookshelf Speakers - Rated @80 Watts RMS
  • Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker - Rated @ 80Watts RMS
  • Jamo S 810 SUB 10" Subwoofer - Rated @ 150 Watts
https://www.adorama.com/ja1064325f....0&utm_source=rflaid62905&utm_medium=affiliate
 
I had a set that featured the 807 floor speakers (without the subwoofer) and made the mistake of giving it away within 6 months of ownership to a dear friend. Now when I visit them, I have to listen to the speakers. :(

So what was so wrong with them that I would just give a brand new complete home theater system away? They had the midbass boosted around 80 Hz or so. This means the speakers are at max volume and ready to breakup due to the midbass bump before the rest of the frequencies are really loud. And I think the tweeters had boosted treble, but I hated lacked appreciation for them so much that I have blocked that out of my memory.

If you ordered these Eshelmen , please cancel your order. You will not be impressed by these. Absolutely not talking trash about your post, but I wanted to warn some folks.

If they fixed the 809 floor speakers to be more neutral sounding then I apologize. These Jamo speakers were a birthday gift to myself. Worse than an ugly Christmas sweater!

 
