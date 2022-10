[HOT!]$499 +Free Shipping @ Adorama Jamo Speakers: Pair S 809 + S 83 Center + Pair S 803 Bookshelves + S 810 SUB

hated

I had a set that featured the 807 floor speakers (without the subwoofer) and made the mistake of giving it away within 6 months of ownership to a dear friend. Now when I visit them, I have to listen to the speakers.So what waswith them that I would just give a brand new complete home theater system away? They had the midbass boosted around 80 Hz or so. This means the speakers are at max volume and ready to breakup due to the midbass bump before the rest of the frequencies are really loud. And I think the tweeters had boosted treble, but Ilacked appreciation for them so much that I have blocked that out of my memory.If you ordered these Eshelmen , please cancel your order. You will not be impressed by these. Absolutely not talking trash about your post, but I wanted to warn some folks.If they fixed the 809 floor speakers to be more neutral sounding then I apologize. These Jamo speakers were a birthday gift to myself. Worse than an ugly Christmas sweater!