HOT - 32" LG UltraGear 2560x1440 QHD 165Hz FreeSync Premium VA Gaming Monitor $143.65 Free Shipping. Use code: HECA90210

S

SixFootDuo

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 5, 2004
Messages
5,827
HOT - 32" LG UltraGear 2560x1440 QHD 165Hz FreeSync Premium VA Gaming Monitor $143.65 Free Shipping. Use code: HECA90210

Just found this and bought it. I get it the 9th of July. Pretty smoking deal for a 32" Gaming monitor. Modern VA panels has better contrast than IPS.

Don't need really this ATM, so it will go into the closet for now. $150 for an adult is throw away money. A use for it will pop up eventually.

https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-3...x_20211002&utm_content=dxp_en_ x_15039309_x_x
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot.jpg
    Screenshot.jpg
    168.8 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top