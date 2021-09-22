Hosting Servers behind CG-NAT (port forwarding through WireGuard tunnel)

I have recently switched to T-Mobile Home Internet, and speeds have been great. I have been getting between 150 and 300 Mbps download, and 50-100 Mbps upload most of the time.



However, I host a few services from home and need to be able to expose them to the outside Internet.



I purchased a VPS with the intention of running a wireguard tunnel between my PFSense router and the VPS. I can get the tunnel established on the PFSense side, but I am having a hard time getting traffic to flow as expected.



Has anyone else configured something similar? I made sure to open the destination port in UFW on the VPS, use a UFW forward rule to forward said traffic to the IP of my wireguard interface on my router, and tried creating various NAT rules to forward this traffic to my destination server, but I am missing something.



I have spent some time googling but I had some difficulty finding a guide that 100% matches my end goal.