horrible headaches when FPS gaming now?

I recently decided to replay borderlands 2 mostly to remind myself how much less it sucked than borderlands 3? and I'm not paying $70 for 4 .. but I digress...



However if I play for more than about 15~20 minutes I start getting a horrible headache that seems to be in the back of my head.. It has happened a number of times when I try to play and goes away if I stop playing or at least shortly after.



This doesn't happen if I am using the computer for other things but I basically can't play this game (need to try some other FPS and see if it is just Borderlands or if others cause the same headaches?)



Anyone experience this / have any insights...