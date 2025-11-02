  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
horrible headaches when FPS gaming now?

I recently decided to replay borderlands 2 mostly to remind myself how much less it sucked than borderlands 3? and I'm not paying $70 for 4 .. but I digress...

However if I play for more than about 15~20 minutes I start getting a horrible headache that seems to be in the back of my head.. It has happened a number of times when I try to play and goes away if I stop playing or at least shortly after.

This doesn't happen if I am using the computer for other things but I basically can't play this game (need to try some other FPS and see if it is just Borderlands or if others cause the same headaches?)

Anyone experience this / have any insights...
 
