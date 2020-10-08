Horrible download speeds after reinstalling windows 10

Changed the cpu from 3600 to 3800x, gpu changed from 2060 to 3080. Reinstalled windows 10 from usb drive.



Download speed of 24Mbps upload 16Mbps



Before reinstalling windows on the same pc I was getting download 500-600Mbps upload 25Mbps



Any idea what’s going on here? I’ve went into network and restarted the network adapter and it’s the same.



Pc is hooked up via Ethernet to a linksys RE7000 range extender. I’ve ran it this way for over a year now and never had issues. Run the speed test on my iPhone next to the pc and get 500Mbps download.