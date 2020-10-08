Horrible download speeds after reinstalling windows 10

B

Bman123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2007
Messages
4,825
Changed the cpu from 3600 to 3800x, gpu changed from 2060 to 3080. Reinstalled windows 10 from usb drive.

Download speed of 24Mbps upload 16Mbps

Before reinstalling windows on the same pc I was getting download 500-600Mbps upload 25Mbps

Any idea what’s going on here? I’ve went into network and restarted the network adapter and it’s the same.

Pc is hooked up via Ethernet to a linksys RE7000 range extender. I’ve ran it this way for over a year now and never had issues. Run the speed test on my iPhone next to the pc and get 500Mbps download.
 
D

Damos

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 9, 2008
Messages
466
Wow, that is a massive drop. How odd. Are you able to factory reset your range extender and reconnect it again afterwards?
 
B

Bman123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2007
Messages
4,825
Steam is at 7.4Mbps peak, everything else is turtle slow also.
Ryzen 3800x
Asus strix B450F
Evga rtx 3080 xc3 ultra
Wd blue 1tb nvme
Wd blue 1tb sata ssd
32gb Corsair rgb pro ram
That’s the build
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Netgear R700 + Steam/EGS/Battle.net download = 200 Mbps globally limited [Resolved]
Replies
0
Views
174
djoye
djoye
Issues with some programs on Windows 10
Replies
5
Views
267
pendragon1
pendragon1
Multiple questions Re: CPU temp, fan speeds, UEFI settings
Replies
3
Views
558
roz1281
R
1070Ti black screen with fan full speed after entering Windows 10
Replies
29
Views
2K
dewi_imut
D
to wifi or not to wifi, that is the question lol
Replies
2
Views
181
Col_Temp
Col_Temp
Top