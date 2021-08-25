Horizontal black lines on floor in Control using dlss 853x480

Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
Hi. I have a question about Control. Using native 2560x1440, DLSS upscaled to 853x480 i noticed pixelated black horizontal lines on the ground in game. When i choose dlss to 720P or 960P they are gone.
Is this issue with monitor,drivers ,gpu or game? Happens only on 853x480
