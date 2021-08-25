Horizontal black lines on floor in Control using dlss 853x480

Just don't upscale from 480P and it'll be fine. 2560x1440 is 9x as many pixels as 853x480; that's a ridiculously low render resolution and even DLSS can't properly pull that much detail out of such a low-quality initial image. So yes, graphical anomalies are expected when performing such a huge upscaling ratio on such a low-res starting image, pixelated lines are a normal artifact of this scenario, and it doesn't indicate any problem with your software or hardware. You have a 3090, just crank that render res up to a higher value!