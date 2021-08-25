Horizontal black lines on floor in Control using dlss 853x480

M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,098
Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P


Hi. I have a question about Control. Using native 2560x1440, DLSS upscaled to 853x480 i noticed pixelated black horizontal lines on the ground in game. When i choose dlss to 720P or 960P they are gone.
Is this issue with monitor,drivers ,gpu or game? Happens only on 853x480

c.jpg
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
30,625
c'mon man, really?! that res on your system is stupid. youre just trying to find things to make threads for us to tell you to stop.
 
M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,098
so not worry? ok sorry for topic dont wanna trolling.
 
Last edited:
N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
898
Just don't upscale from 480P and it'll be fine. 2560x1440 is 9x as many pixels as 853x480; that's a ridiculously low render resolution and even DLSS can't properly pull that much detail out of such a low-quality initial image. So yes, graphical anomalies are expected when performing such a huge upscaling ratio on such a low-res starting image, pixelated lines are a normal artifact of this scenario, and it doesn't indicate any problem with your software or hardware. You have a 3090, just crank that render res up to a higher value!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top