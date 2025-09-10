  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered issue with movement

E

Executioner

Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2015
Messages
929
This is really strange. Never seen this in any game I've played on my desktop, but while playing Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered via Steam, it seems like every 5 minutes or so Aloy will continue going the wrong direction that I want her to move. For example, say I'm running straight ahead, then I want to turn to the right and continue moving forward, there is no response and Aloy continues to move in the previous direction for about 5 seconds. Really annoying!
In Steam, I have "Disabled Steam Input" under properties, but that did not fix it. I even tried a different keyboard with the same results. The original version of HZD works perfectly. Not sure what else I can try. I use a mouse and keyboard.

Windows 10 24H2 fully updated on an Asus Z170-K motherboard on a 500 GB SSD with 260 GB free
CPU: i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz (4 cores 4 threads)
NVIDIA RTX 360 TI
16 GB ram
Game is on a 2 TB SSD with over 800GB free
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top