Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered issue with movement

This is really strange. Never seen this in any game I've played on my desktop, but while playing Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered via Steam, it seems like every 5 minutes or so Aloy will continue going the wrong direction that I want her to move. For example, say I'm running straight ahead, then I want to turn to the right and continue moving forward, there is no response and Aloy continues to move in the previous direction for about 5 seconds. Really annoying!

In Steam, I have "Disabled Steam Input" under properties, but that did not fix it. I even tried a different keyboard with the same results. The original version of HZD works perfectly. Not sure what else I can try. I use a mouse and keyboard.



Windows 10 24H2 fully updated on an Asus Z170-K motherboard on a 500 GB SSD with 260 GB free

CPU: i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz (4 cores 4 threads)

NVIDIA RTX 360 TI

16 GB ram

Game is on a 2 TB SSD with over 800GB free