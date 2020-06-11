Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5 exclusive)

A Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, titled Horizon Forbidden West, is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5...Guerrilla Games is working on the follow-up to the 2017 action roleplaying gameHorizon Forbidden West will pick up where the previous game left off, with Aloy heading out west to the post-apocalyptic ruins of America to continue unraveling the mysteries around the catastrophe that destroyed her world...new gameplay elements, like underwater exploration and massive new robotic creatures to battle, were also shown off...No release window was announced at the event