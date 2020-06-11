Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)

polonyc2

A Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, titled Horizon Forbidden West, is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5...Guerrilla Games is working on the follow-up to the 2017 action roleplaying game

Horizon Forbidden West will pick up where the previous game left off, with Aloy heading out west to the post-apocalyptic ruins of America to continue unraveling the mysteries around the catastrophe that destroyed her world...new gameplay elements, like underwater exploration and massive new robotic creatures to battle, were also shown off...

No release window was announced at the event

 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

If the game is designed for PS5 and takes full advantage of the SSD, I'm not sure how it would run on PC. PS5 is going to be able to treat the SSD almost like an extension of shared system memory and load textures directly from it in real time due to the low latency and type of NAND they are using. PC PCIe Gen 4 SSD's could do that if the NAND was high quality but how many people are going to have drives like that anytime soon?

I suppose being a PS5 exclusive doesn't mean it will absolutely take full advantage of it. However, if it does come to PC it will probably be one of the first games that require an SSD due to the fundamental difference in the way you can store data when you only are dealing with flash.
 
Armenius

Armenius

bigdogchris said:
If the game is designed for PS5 and takes full advantage of the SSD, I'm not sure how it would run on PC. PS5 is going to be able to treat the SSD almost like an extension of shared system memory and load textures directly from it in real time due to the low latency and type of NAND they are using. PC PCIe Gen 4 SSD's could do that if the NAND was high quality but how many people are going to have drives like that anytime soon?

I suppose being a PS5 exclusive doesn't mean it will absolutely take full advantage of it. However, if it does come to PC it will probably be one of the first games that require an SSD due to the fundamental difference in the way you can store data when you only are dealing with flash.
I have no problem with SSD becoming a requirement. It's insane to not have one if you have a gaming PC these days. We need to force tech forward at some point and drag the laggards with it, kicking and screaming.
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

Armenius said:
I have no problem with SSD becoming a requirement. It's insane to not have one if you have a gaming PC these days. We need to force tech forward at some point and drag the laggards with it, kicking and screaming.
Stil, there is a huge difference in SSD's, Sony is using ultra fast NVMe, which obliterates a SATA SSD in speeds, while I don't mind getting an NVMe drive for a couple games, they are still expensive if you want bigger storage sizes and most motherboards can only accept a couple drives without adding extra hardware.

That said I don't mind speedier/no load times if they can make it happen just afraid it might get pretty costly.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Denpepe said:
Stil, there is a huge difference in SSD's, Sony is using ultra fast NVMe, which obliterates a SATA SSD in speeds, while I don't mind getting an NVMe drive for a couple games, they are still expensive if you want bigger storage sizes and most motherboards can only accept a couple drives without adding extra hardware.

That said I don't mind speedier/no load times if they can make it happen just afraid it might get pretty costly.
A standard SATA SSD may not have the raw throughput of some of the higher end NVMe drives, but could still take advantage of improvements in storage techniques due to the low access time. This should result in a reduction of storage utilization on PS5 due to not having to have multiple clusters of similar data like they do in spinning disk.
 
T4rd

T4rd

UltraTaco said:
By the time it comes to PC, we will have faster storage than the console😁
Also, the 3rd one will be about to launch again on PS5, hah. This game is due out next year have we still haven't heard anything about when the first one launches on PC since it was announced, other than "summer", which was before Covid and has probably been pushed back a bit again.
 
M76

M76

T4rd said:
Yeah, no way I'm waiting years for that after how good the first one was. I'll play it on both platforms though once it eventually comes to PC.

Can't wait for this though, it's probably my most anticipated PS5 exclusive so far.
No way I'm struggling again with a controller if I can play it with a proper control scheme later.
 
T4rd

T4rd

M76 said:
No way I'm struggling again with a controller if I can play it with a proper control scheme later.
Yeah, I remember you complaining about it in the original game's thread. I had no issues with the controller and will probably use it still on PC actually. The only time the controller was awkward for me was when trying to scroll through consumable items on the d-pad in the middle of combat. Otherwise I platinum'd the game on the hardest difficulty with relative ease.. was the first game I've ever platinum'd on a Playstation actually.
 
M76

M76

T4rd said:
Yeah, I remember you complaining about it in the original game's thread. I had no issues with the controller and will probably use it still on PC actually. The only time the controller was awkward for me was when trying to scroll through consumable items on the d-pad in the middle of combat. Otherwise I platinum'd the game on the hardest difficulty with relative ease.. was the first game I've ever platinum'd on a Playstation actually.
In the Frozen Wilds I was struggling even on the lowest difficulty. But after massively overleveling there the main game was much easier.
To me everything is awkward with a controller, even TLOU2. But so far that was the least bad of all games I played so far. I only wanted to smash the controller to pieces twice during it.
 
Derangel

M76 said:
No way I'm struggling again with a controller if I can play it with a proper control scheme later.
Speaking of, while I highly doubt they’d do it I would love for Sony to implement LB+M support for games on the PS5.
 
M76

M76

Derangel said:
Speaking of, while I highly doubt they’d do it I would love for Sony to implement LB+M support for games on the PS5.
Meh, I've been waiting for that since the PS2. I think killzone had kb+mouse support on that. Ever since it's been up to the individual game devs, if they wanted they could've implemented it for their game.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Derangel said:
Speaking of, while I highly doubt they’d do it I would love for Sony to implement LB+M support for games on the PS5.
M76 said:
Meh, I've been waiting for that since the PS2. I think killzone had kb+mouse support on that. Ever since it's been up to the individual game devs, if they wanted they could've implemented it for their game.
The consoles have always supported it, just the game devs didn't. I remember playing Half-Life on PS2 with KB&M and it worked great and that port looked much better than any PC version at the time too, which was nice. Unreal Tournament 3 had KB&M support on PS3 as well, but I never cared to play that game really. Now on PS4 and Xbone, CoD Warzone fully supports KB&M on consoles as well in both campaign and multiplayer. Though of course they will put you in games with more PC players if you're running KB&M on consoles.
 
Verge

M76 said:
In the Frozen Wilds I was struggling even on the lowest difficulty. But after massively overleveling there the main game was much easier.
To me everything is awkward with a controller, even TLOU2. But so far that was the least bad of all games I played so far. I only wanted to smash the controller to pieces twice during it.
I think you have to play alot of PS4 for it to work. I don't. My brother convinced me to buy battlefield V to play with him. I think i played 5 conquet games before i got my first kill. It's almost impossible to just pick up a controller after not using for a year or so.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Supposed to be 14 mins of gameplay footage on this State of Play event. Looking forward to it!

Wonder if they'll finally announce it's not coming until next year. I don't see it shipping this year. Same with God of War.
 
LurkerLito

I am on the fence about watching the stream or not. I do want to see the 14 minutes but there will probably be some minor spoilers. I already know I am buying this day one (well actually preordering day -5 to -1). :)
 
Domingo

Domingo

I just fast forwarded to the gameplay section of the video. Looks pretty cool to me. The graphics look basically like the PC version of the original...which is definitely a good thing. Did they mention a release timeframe anywhere in there? I didn't see one.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Good looking gameplay Camera just switches whenever so combat doesn't look static.
 
T4rd

T4rd

polonyc2 said:
so we should be getting this on PC sometime around 2025 :D
Lol, prolly. I'll buy it again then too.

Can't wait for this now. Was hoping they would at least announce a release window and maybe a PS5 patch coming to the original game.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Shoganai said:
That looks insane. Can’t wait to play it in 2023 when I manage to snag a PS5.
Or you can play it immediately on a PS4 and it will still look and play great like the first one still does.
 
L

LurkerLito

T4rd said:
Lol, prolly. I'll buy it again then too.

Can't wait for this now. Was hoping they would at least announce a release window and maybe a PS5 patch coming to the original game.
Same here. Though it'll probably look much better when released on PC by then. Probably running on the highest end RTX 7090 cards that no one can buy at 8k resolutions lol.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Shoganai said:
I have absolutely no desire to play this on a PS4.
I don't either, but I would still if I didn't already have a PS5 somehow by the time it launched. Which you'd have to be sleeping on quite a few drops to not be one of the tens of millions of PS5 owners by the time this game drops.
 
Shoganai

Shoganai

T4rd said:
I don't either, but I would still if I didn't already have a PS5 somehow by the time it launched. Which you'd have to be sleeping on quite a few drops to not be one of the tens of millions of PS5 owners by the time this game drops.
I've been trying to buy it for 6 months. The best I've managed to do is get it in the cart and having it be out of stock on the way to checkout. Really get sick of these comments. I've literally taken days off from work during drop days with no luck. So please spare me this sleeping comment crap. I'd really prefer not to encourage scalping prices, but that's probably going to be the route I'm going at this point.
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

I would love to play this game but seeing most of the PS5's are sent to the US and there is no way to preorder over here, I have to hope that I'm far enough in the notify me line of that one store to be able to buy one, but seeing as they don't release info on the amount of consoles they get or one's place in the queue it's a complete shitshow.

Also by trickling new consoles out they only realy help the scalpers.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Really want to play this but don't really want to buy a PS5 (if I could even get one right now).

I'd like to hope that we don't have to wait 3 years for the PC port like the last game.
 
D

DPI

MavericK said:
Really want to play this but don't really want to buy a PS5 (if I could even get one right now).

I'd like to hope that we don't have to wait 3 years for the PC port like the last game.
We're not going to see a PC release in any timeframe that anyone here will be happy with. The problem is Sony is running away with this console generation, and each one these juggernaut PS5 exclusives is just bodyslamming Phil Spencer again and again. I don't see Sony letting up.

1622503523268.png
 
polonyc2

Sony has always had the best exclusives...they are not dumb enough to release all their exclusives on PC...when they do it'll be 2-3 years after the initial console release when sales have dried up and they are giving the game away on PS Plus...
 
