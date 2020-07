I can see NVidia deciding to reserve more capacity up front after AMD squeezed them out badly on 7nm; but don't see any radical changes likely unless AMDs next generation is fast enough to require it. OTOH The 30xx cards have been delayed a few months because of Corona disrupting supply chains; I could see Hopper still being planned to launch 2 years after when Ampere was supposed to be launched leaving the latter with a slightly shorter lifetime.



The real question is when in 2021 will NVidia's reserved 5nm capacity need to be used. If not until very late in the year, a slightly early Hopper is plausible. If in the first 2/3rds or 3/4ths of the year, starting with a die shrunk Ampere refresh seems more plausible.