Hoping somebody knows these brands M&K vs Paradigm

scoobert
Asking for computer but since this equipment is mainly for home theater I am hoping somebody on this sub will know the answer
Looking at going away from my klipsch 2.1 and thought I would start with bookshelf speakers and then down the whole rabbit hole of amp, sub and dac.
Anyhow I am starting with my little Denon RCD-N7 ( https://www.crutchfield.com/S-hjpXUNTE2G6/p_033RCDN7/Denon-RCD-N7-White.html ) because it is just sitting in my basement doing nothing. I am sure it will get upgraded fairly quickly but right now I need a set of speakers for it. I have a set of Klipsch KB-15's on it right now and I really dont like the way they sound so off to the local pawn shop I go and I found 2 choices pretty cheap. Both are in nice shape and work but I never heard of either of the brands.
Paradigm Atom Monitor V.5 is one and the other is a Miller and Kreisel S-80.
Is one of these brands better then the other to start with, and maybe even stay with? Both are about the same price and in really good condition.
Thanks
