Honeywell PTM 7950 for your laptop!

I recently tried a small 0.2mm sheet of this for my two laptops. It cost me £15.



There was enough for a couple of goes or more as it is a little tricky to apply but once you know it gets easier. Basically cut an area slightly larger than you need in case the corner breaks peeling the safety film off.



Anyway I did some basic tests and on the Lattiude 7480 I got an average drop of 10c and on the Framework I got an average drop of 14c. You do have to wait a few seconds of max heat before the sheet turns to paste and then the temps really drop.



They were both using Kryonaught paste before. So worth having a go if your laptop is getting toasty.