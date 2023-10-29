Homemade 3D Printed Water Cooling System(s) and Stuff

Phase 0 - Project Scoping and High Level Topology​

Connect the AC unit to stuff Make it so that the stuff can be connected to the AC unit

*I would love to run some CFD on this, but given all of the design work plus a new puppy arriving soon, I don't have time to learn a new package well enough to get useful insights from the analysis. I'm planning to open source all of this, so maybe someone else would like to take that on?

The AC unit is rated for 12k BTU/hr, which works out to roughly 3500w of power that it will transport from inside of the room to outside.

The circuit the rack is on is currently 230V @ 20A (4600w max), so it supports generating about 3500w of heat @ 75% load.

This feels like a surprisingly nice match given that I'm just working from a rack and an AC unit which I already owned.

Given the above, I have a soft goal of having the radiator box be capable of supporting about 7kW of load so that it can be run at a low duty cycle and still be capable of supporting a fan failure or five without issue.

It would be good if the cooler didn't require the AC unit to be running. I'd prefer if the cooler worked fine using 68F/20C air and worked better when the AC unit was running. Having the AC unit be fully optional is a stretch goal, but we'll see how this all pans out The reality of life in an old apartment is that the room will get heated by my 90F-loving neighbors in the winter as well as take considerable thermal input from the sun in the summer. This means the AC unit is an unavoidable requirement in order to simply keep the room below 75F for most of the year. Ducting its output directly into the equipment, however, will help ensure that it runs at maximum efficiency when it is running. I'll also add that a window duct that simply pulls in outside air is in-scope for the cooler months.

when the AC unit was running.

Radiator dimensions: The biggest standard PC radiator that fits through the 18" wide opening on a standard 19" rack comes down to how you define "biggest" Going by max width alone, 360mm is the biggest (3x120mm fans) Going by max area, 400mm is the biggest (2x200mm fans) Changing to a 23" telecom rack would mean 420mm rads could fit, but at this point a rack change is out of scope Fan airflow capability is all over the map even without accounting for pressure Noctua says their NF-A12 INDUSTRIALPPC-3000 will push 186.7 m^3/hr Noctua says their NF-A14 INDUSTRIALPPC-3000 will push 269.3 m^3/hr Noctua says their NF-A20 PWM will push 146.7 m^3/hr A quick check of static pressure eliminates the NF-A20 from consideration. At 1.08 mmH2O, it would get completely choked out by a radiator If I multiply the volumetric flow rate by radiator area (approximated by calling it the same as the nominal square area of the fan) 360mm rad comes out to ~8 million 280mm rad comes out to ~10.5 million Based on the above, I think 280mm will be the choice. A side benefit is that this gives extra width for routing cables and tubing, placing fan controllers and sensors, and possibly even mounting slides for aiding in service.



I don't have a great calculator for giving ballpark performance estimates on complex systems with multiple radiators. I do, however, have the incredible and timeless ExtremeRigs.net radiator compendium of single 360mm radiator testing to help guide me Given how rough my back of the envelope estimates are going to be here, a critical assumption is going to be that the air supply is going to be unlimited in terms of both volumetric flow rate and pressure. I'm planning to use Noctua's most capable fans in this install, and those are rated for both significantly more volume and significantly more pressure than what was used by ExtremeRigs.net, so I don't think this will lead to any big surprises down the road. I'm going to focus on the 1850rpm test results. I will be using 3000rpm fans, so there should still be plenty of available capacity if needed. Not all RPM are created equal, but, again, I'm using fans with significantly higher ratings and thus their RPM should be more equal than others. Going to a better control would require more time and expense for testing than I'm looking to invest in this already objectively stupid hobby project. Similarly, I will focus on the 1.0gpm coolant flow rates. I'm trying to avoid paralysis by analysis. I have to start somewhere, and this seems like an ok place to be. This may prove to be a regrettable decision, but that's all part of the intra-scoping risk analysis As a sanity check, let's check out the flow rate for the Aquacomputer D5 NEXT Spec page on ModMyMods shows 1500L/H. This is presumed to be at 100% of capability but is measured at an unknown head pressure. Still, it's a starting point Converting to gpm in order to align with the radiator test dataset, we get approx 6.6gpm. If the radiator bank gets run as three parallel sets, this would allow for 2.2gpm per set at full pump load or 1.1gpm at half load. This style of pump can get choked by high flow resistance. That's bad. Running multiple (or many) pumps of this style in the same cooling loop, however, is both easy and predictable in both series and parallel configurations. As a result, I consider this risk to be suitably identified and with suitable mitigations also identified.

Plotting the results as exterior radiator thickness versus watts per 10C delta T and isolating for just traditional U-flow, I get this: Note that this is the external dims of the radiator rather than core thickness. I need to fit these radiator into an existing space, so the full thickness of the radiator is what matters to me rather than the thickness of just the core. If I were doing a core efficiency study, the core thickness would matter. For this, what matters is the component-levle efficiency. A brilliantly efficient 10mm core isn't useful to me if that means a 200mm thick component. Eyeballing that plot, there don't seem to be any clear groupings. There is a rough trend towards thicker being able to dissipate more watts (not a big surprise), but there isn't a huge spread. At 30mm, we're looking at around 350W and at 60mm, we're looking at around 450W. Based on this data, I'll select the specific radiator model based on a fungible combination of parts availability, price, watts per 10C delta T, and a rough assumption that thicker means more mass. Using the volume-surface combo I mentioned above wherein a 280mm radiator could be dissipating 30% more heat at max fan output, I can guesstimate that I would need between 6 and 8 radiators at 10C Delta T for 3500W capacity at around 50% fan capacity.

radiator thickness versus watts per 10C delta T and isolating for just traditional U-flow, I get this: That's a lot of radiators to have to fit. I don't have a hard limit for how many U of rack space this can take up, but there's still value in not going crazy here (I realize that this is FAR too late to be considering the sanity of the solution). Still, what if we explore our assumptions a bit more? The radiator count is based on a 10C delta T. In a 20C room, this would mean 30C coolant. Based on [admittedly annecdotal] experience, running coolant at 40C is perfectly fine for high reliability computation. This coolant temp keeps both GPU and CPU temps far below (on the order of 30C) where the respective components will throttle, and even further below the point where components may see a measurable reduction in stability and/or reliability. 50C coolant temps are where I would be concerned about cooling system function. 55C is where the very first cooling system component operational limits are encountered. With 20C input air and 40C coolant, can we simply double the numbers from the ExtremeRigs testing? If we were sending a man to the moon, absolutely not. For a hobby project, however, that's a reasonably safe guideline. Again, based on experience, other perculiarilities of the specific system implementation will have a much more significant impact than the error in this approximation. Phew! It's looking like 6x280mm radiators just might get me to where I want to be even with a double-double safety margin .

One additional consideration is where the ports are on the radiator. Having ports on both sets of opposite faces on the end tank would make routing easier . Having ports on all three sides of the end tank would make routing easiest .

TL;DR: I'm going to need 6x 280mm rads TitanRig is currently having a sale on Alphacool The 280x45mm Alphacool V1 has ports on all three sides of the end tank but only three are showing as in stock. The 280x45mm Alphacool V2 has ports on opposite sides of the end tank but at least 6 are showing as in stock. [adds V2 to cart] [checks out]



I guess at the highest level, there are two main areas of activity here:It is from these two items that everything else is derived.#1 is fairly straightforward. It is a somewhat ordinary window-mount AC unit with a wide and low profile output vent fed by an ordinary blower fan. This fan isn't super high flow and, despite being a blower, it isn't super high pressure either. I will try to minimize flow restriction by massively oversizing the ducting, allowing for the potential use of a booster stage, and providing internal flow guides where my eyeball estimates arbitrarily decide they might be useful*. Given the fairly short piping run, I think a 6" ID for the ducting is a reasonable target. The collector will, of course, be smaller than that, and the expansion area that mates with the PC gear will be larger, but 6" ID seems reasonable for the ducting that transports the air from AC to PC (we can call this an AC-PC Converter if you want). I may end up needing to print adapters in order to utilize standard ducting though.Circling back to the scoping statement, it follows that the stuff in #2 will depend somewhat on the capacity of the AC unit in #1.With a 7kW target, next up is getting some idea of just how much radiator I can fit. In some ways, the sky is the limit. In others, the limit is just above ground level (or at least feels that way once the CAD gets started). The rack is a standard 19" rack, so that sets up some guardrails.Now that I've narrowed down the radiator size to 280mm, how many of them am I going to need?Time to start designing stuff.