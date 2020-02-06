Home Router vs Mobile Hotspot security

For a personal user, how does the security compare in these 2 scenarios:

1- traditional home router with broadband connection, static IP address.

2- using a mobile phone's hotspot (mobile data) as your daily driver. In this scenario, would be staying stationary, basically having the mobile phone sit on a shelf, and act as the router.



I realize that I'm not giving specifics (particular models and settings). But, I wanted to get an overview/ generalizations of the "landscape."