Home Network Upgrade Recommendations

I have started on an upgrade to my home network and am looking for advice.
Currently I have a cheap consumer router, NAS, gaming pc, a couple of work laptops and various entertainment devices. Everything but the NAS is connected via WIFI right now. We are in a rental and I don't want to try and make any hardwired runs while we rent. In the next year or two we plan on buying a home (depends a bit on what the home market does). When I own I don't mind fishing and running some wires. My NAS runs a number of different things including Nextcloud, Pihole and Plex and a number of other docker services. While I am not an IT professional I am quite tech savvy. I have a minor in computer science and have used linux and the command line.
Recently I bought a fanless box for pfsense. I want to move the adblocking onto this and run a VPN on it. It is also the first step towards the upgrades I am wanting to make. I want to segment my network with VLANs and multiple SSIDs. It is probably unnecessary but I would like to have it to ease my mind as I start playing with network cameras and some home automation. Pfsense will allow me to do this. The box has 6x2.5gb ports and a Celeron N5105. Overkill probably but also future proof.
My real dilemma comes when I start looking at the rest of the networking equipment. I see a few options around and am having a hard time deciding which way to go. In the short term 16 ports is more than I need but sort of the minimum I would like. I would like WIFI 6 (preferably with a 4x4) since all my devices connect via wifi now. At the moment I only need one access point. I want something that will scale and be reliable. I worry a bit about anything cloud managed and would prefer to avoid it but could be convinced otherwise. I don't have a ton of budget. I also want something I will be able to manage that isn't crazy complicated to make adjustments to.
Let me present what I see as options with the pros and cons I see.
Ubiquity Unifi
Unifi is what I am leaning towards right now but it seems expensive. It has simple control of all devices with one UI on locally hosted container. I have heard both good and bad things about the devices. There is some worry about where the company is going. Chances are there will be new devices in the future when I want to upgrade. There is a full eco system with lots of guides and some second hand products. I will admit the fact that Lawrence Systems (youtube) reccomends and has guides on them and uses them in businesses gives me more confidence. I just have to be willing to pay more and stay in the system.
Proposed Devices:
Access Point: U6-Pro ($149)
Switch: USW-Lite-16-POE ($199)
Used Switch and Standalone Access Point
There are a bunch of used enterprise switches on ebay. The one I was looking at was from (this) post. It was the Brocade ICX6450 which I can find 48 port poe version on ebay for around $120. A similar switch for unifi costs $835 for the old one or $1099 for the new one. I am a bit worried about configuring it though. I would like to avoid learning a new command line language that I will forget between times I need to change a setting. This has a bit of a web UI but that may also be a pain to work with. You get so much more switch for the price though. If I went this way I would have to find an access point that can work standalone. I don't even know if the fast roaming works properly like that.
Other Items I've Investigated Some
- TP-Link Omada - Not sure if it will survive. Some say it feels beta. It is a bit cheaper than unifi for the same performance.
- Netgear - Access Point has 2.5Gb. I'm not sure what the switches look like but it is cloud managed.
- EnGenius - Looks good. Not positive if it has local management or cloud based. May pair well with thr Brocade
- Ruckus Access Points - Really expensive
- Aruba Instant On - May be an okay option but seems cloud managed.