Holy Snap Batman, where can I get this or something like it!?!?!? Touchscreen Android based calculator with buttons.....

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,583
Just saw Taki's video about this and thought it'll be great to mod or configure into a shortcut/control deck for GIMP and other Window programs.
$20 doesn't seem bad, could care less about emulation since I have other platforms to do that on.
----------------------
Found more info....
https://www.cnx-software.com/2023/0...n-allwinner-a50-based-android-9-0-calculator/
Gizmodo's post about Taki's.....
https://gizmodo.com/calculator-emulator-10-android-doom-eternal-game-stream-1850437628
------------
update
Grrr, look to found a page but it's in the 70s.
https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256805121613882.html?gatewayAdapt=glo2usa4itemAdapt
$20 doesn't seem bad, could care less about emulation since I have other platforms to do that on.
----------------------
Found more info....
https://www.cnx-software.com/2023/0...n-allwinner-a50-based-android-9-0-calculator/
Gizmodo's post about Taki's.....
https://gizmodo.com/calculator-emulator-10-android-doom-eternal-game-stream-1850437628
------------
update
Grrr, look to found a page but it's in the 70s.
https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256805121613882.html?gatewayAdapt=glo2usa4itemAdapt