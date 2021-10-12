Holy moly I actually bought a 3060 ti today!

Received an email from EVGA about this. Had previously got onto a wait list for a 3070. It took me a few minutes to decide if the 3070 to 3060 ti downgrade was okay. But recently I switched from 1440p 144hz to 2560x1080 100hz display and decided the 3060 ti should handle the new monitor just fine. Anyway, I am shocked to have actually been able to buy a graphics card after all this time waiting!



I will post impressions if people are interested once it arrives. The other thing is that I do not play the super new and demanding games. Probably the most demanding game in my library is Control, other games are older like Witcher 3, Dirt 4, For Honor. Maybe I can finally play Arkham Knight with the Nvidia Gameworks on, heh heh.