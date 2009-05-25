Holy crap, it worked! Dead video card, resurrected!

I bought 2 8800GTX cards back in 2007 and 3 months back one of them died on me. Computer froze and crashed, but since I had them running in SLI some times it would work for a few mins. Anyways I figured it out by taking the cards out and putting them in one at a time. Found the one that casued red lines and glitches all over the screen and RMAed it to BFG (got to love 100% life time warrenty).

So I get it back and what happens... 1 month later the other card has the same death! I sware to god I think they build these things to fail on purpose. Any ways sent the other card RMA and now I am happy to say both are back to running at 100% SLI happiness.



I would have never thought to try to do this to fix a card, but now I know what to do when these cards die on my again and if it doesnt work, RMA again I guess. Awesome Post!