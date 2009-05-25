Holy crap, it worked! Dead video card, resurrected!

Haste266
i want to give antipesto93 from ocforums.com the credit for this, he is the one that gave me the idea!
http://www.ocforums.com/showthread.php?t=606658
my 8800gtx died a little over 3 months ago. went ahead and ordered a new video card because i figured the card is completely dead without having to pay to send it in and get it repaired because i didnt register it when i bought it initially(dumb, i know...). anyway, i am posting this message running off my 8800gtx!
i got the idea from another forum, because some guy in the UK bought a dead 8800gtx off of ebay that had red vertical lines through the screen...my card had the same symptoms...one day it locked up on me, rebooted, then locked up on me even quicker...rebooted, red lines all over the screen and windows wouldnt even boot. i tried the card in a friends computer with the same result...
sooooooo, i removed all bits from the card including the i/o shield and placed it gpu side down with the card raised up on 3 sides by tiny balls of aluminum foil and placed it on a very thin cookie sheet. i preheated the oven to 385f, put the card in and waited around 8-10 minutes. i carefully removed the cookie sheet and placed it on top of the oven to cool down naturally. waited about an hour and voila! =D
supposedly this is similar to a trick used to fix dead xbox 360s. some sort of electrical connection gets frail and it eventually fails because of some tiny micro-fractures in solder joints or something....anyway heating the components up helps melt the solder and form new joints.
im now torn as to whether i should sell this card for cheap to someone or keep it as a backup...
pics of said baking(re-enactment)
naked!
side shot propped up on foil
another angle
in the oven
akashi_tm has been kind enough to provide a short, easy to follow video tutorial for the baking process. i would like to remind everyone please do this with utmost caution, care and patience.
Xtreme Bakeover - baking your video card to fix micro-fissures
link to akashi_tm's original post about the video
EDIT FOR LAPTOP BAKING!
it has been a good week for baking...
I bought a laptop with borked video because i was fairly positive it could be fixed by baking...
It is working now after 7m 45s @ 385f in a conventional oven. i noticed a heavy solder smell when pulling the board out of the oven.
PICS!
EVERYTHING WAS REMOVED FROM THE MOTHERBOARD! All protective covers/plastic.
gdonavan was able to get his broken 37" LCD tv to work by baking the mainboard. check out his post!
trick_m0nkey has shown us another method of fixing a dead gpu on a laptop motherboard using a heat gun. check it out here!
Last edited: