Hitachi SATA 60GB will not boot - suspect MBR damaged.

B

Britgeezer

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 27, 2012
Messages
257
OK this HD is in an older Laptop my son uses to run some old programs. He thinks it was running Windows Vista or XP.
He was trying to copy the disk and all went well until the very end and when it gave an error message and stopped.
The drive is now on my workbench, using various HD analysis tools, I can see the drive contents but have been unable to repair the partition. He no longer has the installation programs, so just pulling off the data files doesn't really help, I need to try and get the HD to boot.
The more I think about it I think the MBR was damaged, various tools suggest they can repair this and I have also found some manual steps to execute MBR repair.

My question is which instructions to follow:
My PC is W11 and I'm accessing the HD via my Sabrent USB reader but the drive to be repaired is Windows Vista or XP.

Has anyone had success in repairing MBR on older systems?
 
If the drive is fully functional you can usually use a windows installation disk, or a drive with the repair tool on it that is bootable and tailored to that OS. If you have access to the drive you should be able to determine exactly which version of windows is on it.
 
Tried many times with about a 75% success rate.
Put it back in the machine, boot from an os image to command prompt.
The commands are easy to find.
This has a much higher success rate than the drive in a usb adapter for me.
I dont trust most 3rd party tools for this.
 
Thanks for the feedback Guys, #1 Son confirms the LT used Windows XP and I found an ISO of SP3. He is dropping the LT off to me (sometime)
so I can see what I can do to make it boot.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
If the drive is fully functional you can usually use a windows installation disk, or a drive with the repair tool on it that is bootable and tailored to that OS. If you have access to the drive you should be able to determine exactly which version of windows is on it.
Click to expand...
No, the HD is not readable - Windows wants to format it since it doesn't recognize the file system.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top