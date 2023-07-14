Hitachi SATA 60GB will not boot - suspect MBR damaged.

OK this HD is in an older Laptop my son uses to run some old programs. He thinks it was running Windows Vista or XP.

He was trying to copy the disk and all went well until the very end and when it gave an error message and stopped.

The drive is now on my workbench, using various HD analysis tools, I can see the drive contents but have been unable to repair the partition. He no longer has the installation programs, so just pulling off the data files doesn't really help, I need to try and get the HD to boot.

The more I think about it I think the MBR was damaged, various tools suggest they can repair this and I have also found some manual steps to execute MBR repair.



My question is which instructions to follow:

My PC is W11 and I'm accessing the HD via my Sabrent USB reader but the drive to be repaired is Windows Vista or XP.



Has anyone had success in repairing MBR on older systems?