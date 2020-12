HighPoint RocketRAID 3720A Benchmark Results

I found no real world test about this raid controller, this was the reason i ordered one and compared it to a broadcom 9460 controller in the same systems with same drives( thread: Benchmark Results Broadcom MegaRaid 9460 8x18TB HDDs Win10 Raid6 Lenovo Raid 930-8i Avago | [H]ard|Forum and never touch the spinup option in the controllers WEB interface -> once activated all drives are like dead and not spinning up on the next boot. the drives are waiting for a spinup signal provided by the controller, but here is something terriblly wrong programmed. after this option the drives are not spinning up in any system or on another lsi controller.i tried 3 days to reactivate my drives - plugging it only to a sata power cable = no spin up.i asked hgst for a toll to reset the drives config - no answer - finally highpoint helped and told me to deaktivate the spinup option in the controllers post boot menue. OMG ...wtf. after this all drives were working like normal.X370 Aorus Mainboard + i5 8400Win 10 EnterpriseNTFS 512b Sector SizeArray was build with fast init7x 18TB HGST HDDsRaid 6 128k