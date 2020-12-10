HighPoint RocketRAID 3720A Benchmark Results

ComSpitfire2020
I found no real world test about this raid controller, this was the reason i ordered one and compared it to a broadcom 9460 controller in the same systems with same drives
and never touch the spinup option in the controllers WEB interface -> once activated all drives are like dead and not spinning up on the next boot. the drives are waiting for a spinup signal provided by the controller, but here is something terriblly wrong programmed. after this option the drives are not spinning up in any system or on another lsi controller.
i tried 3 days to reactivate my drives - plugging it only to a sata power cable = no spin up.
i asked hgst for a toll to reset the drives config - no answer - finally highpoint helped and told me to deaktivate the spinup option in the controllers post boot menue. OMG ...wtf. after this all drives were working like normal.
X370 Aorus Mainboard + i5 8400
Win 10 Enterprise
NTFS 512b Sector Size
Array was build with fast init
7x 18TB HGST HDDs
Raid 6 128k
