HighPoint Launches New Rocket 1624A PCIe Gen 5 Switch Adapter

True PCIe Bus Expansion Capability: The Rocket 1624A's innovative hardware architecture, powered by a Broadcom PCIe Gen 5 Switch IC, enables the adapter to function as a PCIe slot expander. Each of the dual MCIO 8i ports can be paired with HighPoint's MCIO-PCIEX16-G5
Dual MCIO x8 to PCIe x16 expansion bridge card, effectively creating two additional Gen 5 x8 or a single x16 slot for GPUs or I/O cards - a gamechanger for compact computing environments.
Dual MCIO x8 Ports for Maximum Flexibility: Each MCIO x8 port provides a dedicated PCIe Gen 5 x8 (64 Gb/s) connection, enabling IT administrators and solution providers to design and implement flexible hardware topologies:
- NVMe Connectivity: Directly supports up to four U.2/U.3 or E3.S NVMe SSDs, or as many as 16 when paired with UBM storage backplanes via customizable firmware packages.
- Peripheral Expansion: Add a single x16 or up to two x8 GPUs, NICs, DPUs, or FPGA accelerators for compute-intensive or networking workloads.
Uncompromised Gen 5 Bandwidth & Compatibility:
- PCIe 5.0 x16 Host Interface: Provides up to 64 GB/s aggregate throughput, delivering real-world sustained performance for AI, ML, and data-intensive applications.
- Native OS NVMe Driver Support: No proprietary driver installation is required, enabling true plug-and-play integration for Windows, Linux, and VMware platforms.
- Flexible Deployment: Ideal for both storage and compute expansion scenarios.
- Supported SDS Platforms: ZFS, Microsoft Storage Spaces, Linux mdadm, TrueNAS, Proxmox.
- Target Applications: Cloud and Edge storage nodes, Virtual Machine hosting, scalable enterprise data centers, and AI/ML compute clusters.
The HighPoint Rocket 1624A PCIe Gen 5 Switch Adapter is available immediately through HighPoint's worldwide distribution and reseller network. The HighPoint Rocket 1624A PCIe Gen 5 Switch Adapter is priced at $899."
