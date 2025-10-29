  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

HighPoint Launches New Rocket 1624A PCIe Gen 5 Switch Adapter

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,992
"Key Features and Market-Leading Innovations
True PCIe Bus Expansion Capability: The Rocket 1624A's innovative hardware architecture, powered by a Broadcom PCIe Gen 5 Switch IC, enables the adapter to function as a PCIe slot expander. Each of the dual MCIO 8i ports can be paired with HighPoint's MCIO-PCIEX16-G5

Dual MCIO x8 to PCIe x16 expansion bridge card, effectively creating two additional Gen 5 x8 or a single x16 slot for GPUs or I/O cards - a gamechanger for compact computing environments.

Dual MCIO x8 Ports for Maximum Flexibility: Each MCIO x8 port provides a dedicated PCIe Gen 5 x8 (64 Gb/s) connection, enabling IT administrators and solution providers to design and implement flexible hardware topologies:
  • NVMe Connectivity: Directly supports up to four U.2/U.3 or E3.S NVMe SSDs, or as many as 16 when paired with UBM storage backplanes via customizable firmware packages.
  • Peripheral Expansion: Add a single x16 or up to two x8 GPUs, NICs, DPUs, or FPGA accelerators for compute-intensive or networking workloads.
This dual-port MCIO configuration, which utilizes industry standard SFF-TA-1016 / 9402 connectivity, ensures optimal signal integrity and scalability for both internal and external PCIe Gen 5 infrastructures.

Uncompromised Gen 5 Bandwidth & Compatibility:
  • PCIe 5.0 x16 Host Interface: Provides up to 64 GB/s aggregate throughput, delivering real-world sustained performance for AI, ML, and data-intensive applications.
  • Native OS NVMe Driver Support: No proprietary driver installation is required, enabling true plug-and-play integration for Windows, Linux, and VMware platforms.
  • Flexible Deployment: Ideal for both storage and compute expansion scenarios.
Purpose-Built for Software-Defined Storage (SDS) & Enterprise Infrastructure: The Rocket 1624A's switch-based architecture provides direct NVMe drive visibility at the OS level - making it the ideal hardware foundation for Software-Defined Storage (SDS) frameworks:
  • Supported SDS Platforms: ZFS, Microsoft Storage Spaces, Linux mdadm, TrueNAS, Proxmox.
  • Target Applications: Cloud and Edge storage nodes, Virtual Machine hosting, scalable enterprise data centers, and AI/ML compute clusters.
Pricing and Availability
The HighPoint Rocket 1624A PCIe Gen 5 Switch Adapter is available immediately through HighPoint's worldwide distribution and reseller network. The HighPoint Rocket 1624A PCIe Gen 5 Switch Adapter is priced at $899."

1761747989100.png



Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342384/highpoint-launches-new-rocket-1624a-pcie-gen-5-switch-adapter
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top