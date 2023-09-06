high temp 7900x with prime95

using hwmonitor, my 7900x has cpu package temps around 43 when doing very little like this post and in games around 78.4. If however i run prime95, it gets to 95.5. I have a view s1 thermaltake case and using a 360 thermaltake cooler although it appears to be an older model. I understand that the 7900 series can run hot but any reason i should mess around like changing the thermal paste or changing the fans for the cooler to the front side of the case instead of the top in an effort to improve cooling or should i not bother with it at all. i tried changing fan direction on the cooler since i wasnt sure if it was pulling or pushing air but that didnt seem to change anything