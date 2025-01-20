High Powered 120mm fans in 2025?

GotNoRice said:



It does 112cfm compared to the Phanteks T30 that does 100.9cfm and the Arctic P12 Max which only does 81cfm (barely even enough to qualify as a high-performance fan IMO).



Don't discount the Thermalright TL-B12 "Extrem" https://www.thermalright.com/product/tl-b12-extrem/ It does 112cfm compared to the Phanteks T30 that does 100.9cfm and the Arctic P12 Max which only does 81cfm (barely even enough to qualify as a high-performance fan IMO).The TL-B12 "Extrem" is PWM and noise is very reasonable most of the time when using a fan curve, although it's pretty loud at full blast. Real dual ball-bearings rather than sleeve bearings with rifling and a fancy marketing name.

That seems like a good one too.As you say, it does beat the T30 in airflow by a little bit, but the T30 beats it in staticpressure by a little larger margin.Now I won't be using these on radiators or anything, but the cases they are going to go into will be a little bit more restrictive than just open air. Who knows which oine will actually perform better with that level of lightly restricted airflow....As far as longevity goes, these both have some pretty serious bearings. The Thermaltake TL-B12 Extreme has a true dual bearing (like the Deltas and other server fans). The Phanteks T30 has Sunons proprietary "Dual VAPO bearings" which incorporate elements of magnetic bearings, which makes me wonder if they are made for them by Sunon.I'd argue both of them are worthy contenders, though it is unclear which is better for my application. Without specific testing we'll likely never know, but I am betting they probably perform pretty closely. The Thermaltake TL-B12 Extreme would - based on specs - start out with slightly higher airflow, but due to the Phanteks T30 having greater static pressure, it will be impacted less by the tortuous path inside the case than the TL-B12 Extreme would. In the end, the effective airflow through a tight 3U rackmount case (which is what I am doing with these) is probably going to be very close.