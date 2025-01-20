  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
High Powered 120mm fans in 2025?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
41,178
Hey everyone,

So I know low noise has been very important in fans for some time now, but I am working on a somewhat unusual project and require some 120mm fans that prioritize performance over noise.

It's not that noise is completely unimportant, but as long as they are not bothersome loud through a closed door, they are fine.

Since PWM control is important, I am not looking at some of the crazy industrial varieties that aren't made for PC's.

My initial thoughts were to look at the 3000rpm versions of the Noctua Industrial PPC fans, but it has been a while since I did a thorough read up on fans, and these are no longer the only game in town.

Hardware Canucks does some semi-regular fan testing, and through their work I have also discovered the Arctic p12 Max and the Phanteks T30.

1737394198803.png

(video link)

Judging by their testing the Phanteks T30 - while a little pricy - is king. (the extra 5 mm of thickness also eliminates it from consideration in many applications, but not in mine.) Sadly I can't seem to find them in stock anywhere though, so I may still have to fall back on the 3000rpm Noctua iPPC's (which are second best in this chart, though pretty terrible in noise efficiency). I already have a few of the 3000rpm iPPC's in my servers, and they do work well.

But even Hardware Canucks testing is getting a few years old now.

So, are there any other models out there in this category of high performance fans I should be considering?

Appreciate any input.
 
Don't discount the Thermalright TL-B12 "Extrem" https://www.thermalright.com/product/tl-b12-extrem/

It does 112cfm compared to the Phanteks T30 that does 100.9cfm and the Arctic P12 Max which only does 81cfm (barely even enough to qualify as a high-performance fan IMO).

The TL-B12 "Extrem" is PWM and noise is very reasonable most of the time when using a fan curve, although it's pretty loud at full blast. Real dual ball-bearings rather than sleeve bearings with rifling and a fancy marketing name.
 
Quite obscure, but take a look at the TRYX ROTA PRO. Spec-wise, it doesn't seem as good as the others you listed, but I think it might be something you might be looking for if noise is taken into consideration. In the reviews section, there's a video where you can hear the fan noise at 5V, 7V, and 12V.
 
pendragon1 said:
got a high amp header?
https://www.delta-fan.com/afb1212ej-01.html 145.40 CFM/1.50 A/25mm
https://www.delta-fan.com/ffc1212d-f00.html 150.33CFM/1.45 A/38mm
https://www.delta-fan.com/thb1212b-axhf.html 184.20CFM/1.60 A/25mm
https://www.delta-fan.com/qfr1212ghexum.html 210.38CFM/1.80 A/25mm
all are pwm
pioruns said:
Delta or AVC industrial fans are way to go. Sometimes I even buy used AVC fans from servers. They really last for ages.
Darunion said:
Was coming in here to recommend delta.....
Nice.

I remember the 80mm delta screamers from back in 2001 when I had one on one of those weird Swiftech MCX462 copper heatsinks with threaded fins/pins on my Socket A system.

1737404011607.png


In retrospect, knowing what I know about heatsinks and heat dissipation today, I would have guessed the MCX462 would have performed rather poorly due to how thick those pins were, but it did review very positively at the time)

My college roommate hated that heatsink & fan combo :D The 80mm Delta fan definitely had a bit of a high pitched whine, and as we all know, these were pre-pwm days, so the fan ran at full speed 24/7/365...

Anyway, I guess I haven't really thought much about Delta since then.

pendragon1 said:
got a high amp header?
No idea. I'm going to have to look at the specs for how many amps the fan header can draw. I could always just use one of those PWM splitter breakouts, where you only connect the PWM and RPM signals to the motherboard, and the power comes from a separate connection to the PSU.

Any idea how much of a whine the modern Delta's have?

A whooshing white fan noise isn't too bad, even if relatively loud, but high rpm whine is not something I am going to enjoy, even through a closed door.
 
Yikes, just one of those QFR1212GHEXUM fans is $75 on Amazon... And the THB1212B-AXHF is $105 :eek:

That makes the Phanteks TT30 seem like a bargain :p

The other two seem more reasonable though. (but they are also less powerful :p )
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yikes, just one of those QFR1212GHEXUM fans is $75 on Amazon :eek:
probably a 3rd party seller
heres a list of sources/prices, down to about $32.
https://octopart.com/qfr1212ghexum-delta-76789027?msclkid=88c5fa025fff10ec1c749d8ceb6100d3&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=b_cpc_amer-ca_search_dsa_english_en_usd_all-categories&utm_term=semiconductors&utm_content=Discrete Semiconductors DSA
also, not sure why but a bunch of them show no plug on the wire, you might need to add youre own or use a controller. im assuming they are for use with a pwm controller of some sort w/ screw down terminals.
 
pendragon1 said:
probably a 3rd party seller
heres a list of sources/prices, down to about $32.
https://octopart.com/qfr1212ghexum-delta-76789027?msclkid=88c5fa025fff10ec1c749d8ceb6100d3&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=b_cpc_amer-ca_search_dsa_english_en_usd_all-categories&utm_term=semiconductors&utm_content=Discrete Semiconductors DSA
also, not sure why but a bunch of them show no plug on the wire, you might need to add youre own or use a controller. im assuming they are for use with a pwm controller of some sort w/ screw down terminals.
I'll have to spend some time looking at those.

I don't know if I actually need one of the more extreme 6000rpm ones though. That may be overkill.

And don't get me wrong, I usually like overkill, but I don't want to wind up in a situation like that time when I bought a "too good to be true" deal on a HP DL 180 G6 server, and wound up with something that sounded like an airliner taxiing down the runway. (I could literally hear that thing two stories up with 3 doors closed in between)

Not my video, but same model:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgElDXzrE8o

That's the issue with some of this enterprise gear. It isn't exactly designed with home compatibility in mind. Sometimes it is better to just go with the known (and reviewed) quantity, like Phanteks or Noctua for that reason.
 
GotNoRice said:
Don't discount the Thermalright TL-B12 "Extrem" https://www.thermalright.com/product/tl-b12-extrem/

It does 112cfm compared to the Phanteks T30 that does 100.9cfm and the Arctic P12 Max which only does 81cfm (barely even enough to qualify as a high-performance fan IMO).

The TL-B12 "Extrem" is PWM and noise is very reasonable most of the time when using a fan curve, although it's pretty loud at full blast. Real dual ball-bearings rather than sleeve bearings with rifling and a fancy marketing name.
That seems like a good one too.

As you say, it does beat the T30 in airflow by a little bit, but the T30 beats it in staticpressure by a little larger margin.

Now I won't be using these on radiators or anything, but the cases they are going to go into will be a little bit more restrictive than just open air. Who knows which oine will actually perform better with that level of lightly restricted airflow....

As far as longevity goes, these both have some pretty serious bearings. The Thermaltake TL-B12 Extreme has a true dual bearing (like the Deltas and other server fans). The Phanteks T30 has Sunons proprietary "Dual VAPO bearings" which incorporate elements of magnetic bearings, which makes me wonder if they are made for them by Sunon.

I'd argue both of them are worthy contenders, though it is unclear which is better for my application. Without specific testing we'll likely never know, but I am betting they probably perform pretty closely. The Thermaltake TL-B12 Extreme would - based on specs - start out with slightly higher airflow, but due to the Phanteks T30 having greater static pressure, it will be impacted less by the tortuous path inside the case than the TL-B12 Extreme would. In the end, the effective airflow through a tight 3U rackmount case (which is what I am doing with these) is probably going to be very close.
 
Another option I have come across is the Silverstone FHS 120X. Availability seems easy, and it has some community testing so I should be able to find noise samples.

I'd imagine chances are it might just be a rebranded Delta or AVC though, come to think of it.
 
Scythe has the grand tornado and wonder tornado now but I haven't tested them to see how good they are.
 
I use 3 of those Ippc things to cool the coolermaster haf 932 server in our house. It's in 109 ft^2 hospice room that is now a server room devoid of dog and cat fur and quite noisy but is it's own insulated and hvac'd room so those things can rip along at 3,000 rpm forever and not bother anyone but to get this also required a 2" thick solid door with weather sealing to make it not bother the dogs. I think they're 140mm though.
 
At full speed, these Nidec fans sound like a leaf blower. Most motherboards can't power fans like these so you'd need a high wattage fan controller.
My Intel Workstation board had this one and a slightly lower wattage one plugged right into the motherboard headers.
This was the rear exhaust fan,
IMG_0864.JPG


they are a bit thick as well. The front fan is a 20 watt Delta.
IMG_7718.JPGIMG_7719.JPG
 
Wade88 said:
I use 3 of those Ippc things to cool the coolermaster haf 932 server in our house. It's in 109 ft^2 hospice room that is now a server room devoid of dog and cat fur and quite noisy but is it's own insulated and hvac'd room so those things can rip along at 3,000 rpm forever and not bother anyone but to get this also required a 2" thick solid door with weather sealing to make it not bother the dogs. I think they're 140mm though.
Yeah, I have several of those as well. 3x 120mm 3000rpm variants in the server, and 6x 140mm 2000rpm variants and 16x 120mm 2000rpm variants in the workstation right now. They are good fans. I wanted to try somethig different though, especially since the issues I had in the past with controlling many of them using PWM splitters.
 
Thank everyone for your input and suggestions.

So, I decided to go with the Silverstone FH120X fans.

If anyone is curious about the application, I have a build thread going here.
 
This fan arrived today, it weighs 223g. It will be for my CPU on venomous x..Have you ever heard of that one? I haven't.
 

Anything Delta or Nidec is going to beat anything on the air flow/pressure front, however be prepared for server rack levels of noise. Also be aware that these industrial fans have HIGH start up amperage draws, which is usually not listed in the initial specs sheets, you have to find the full spec list for the fan, usually they sit around 3-6 AMPS on startup. Your motherboard or generic fan controller included with your case ain't gonna even start these fans. xD

Two years back I switched all the fans in my rigs to Noctua NF-P12 or P14s redux where I could stuff them, and they've been great. Completely silent when not needed, and have a good amount of static pressure when things get hot and they ramp up. And the house doesn't sound like a data center anymore. ;)
 
Slayer2003 said:
Anything Delta or Nidec is going to beat anything on the air flow/pressure front, however be prepared for server rack levels of noise. Also be aware that these industrial fans have HIGH start up amperage draws, which is usually not listed in the initial specs sheets, you have to find the full spec list for the fan, usually they sit around 3-6 AMPS on startup. Your motherboard or generic fan controller included with your case ain't gonna even start these fans. xD

Two years back I switched all the fans in my rigs to Noctua NF-P12 or P14s redux where I could stuff them, and they've been great. Completely silent when not needed, and have a good amount of static pressure when things get hot and they ramp up. And the house doesn't sound like a data center anymore. ;)
Are you referring to me or? What does that mean? Will I not be able to run it on the 4Pin CPU header from MBO?
 
