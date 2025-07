High Powered 120mm fans in 2025?

Hey everyone,So I know low noise has been very important in fans for some time now, but I am working on a somewhat unusual project and require some 120mm fans that prioritize performance over noise.It's not that noise is completely unimportant, but as long as they are not bothersome loud through a closed door, they are fine.Since PWM control is important, I am not looking at some of the crazy industrial varieties that aren't made for PC's.My initial thoughts were to look at the 3000rpm versions of the Noctua Industrial PPC fans , but it has been a while since I did a thorough read up on fans, and these are no longer the only game in town. Hardware Canucks does some semi-regular fan testing, and through their work I have also discovered the Arctic p12 Max and the Phanteks T30 Judging by their testing the Phanteks T30 - while a little pricy - is king. (the extra 5 mm of thickness also eliminates it from consideration in many applications, but not in mine.) Sadly I can't seem to find them in stock anywhere though, so I may still have to fall back on the 3000rpm Noctua iPPC's (which are second best in this chart, though pretty terrible in noise efficiency). I already have a few of the 3000rpm iPPC's in my servers, and they do work well.But even Hardware Canucks testing is getting a few years old now.So, are there any other models out there in this category of high performance fans I should be considering?Appreciate any input.