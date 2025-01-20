High Powered 120mm fans in 2025?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 41,178
Hey everyone,
So I know low noise has been very important in fans for some time now, but I am working on a somewhat unusual project and require some 120mm fans that prioritize performance over noise.
It's not that noise is completely unimportant, but as long as they are not bothersome loud through a closed door, they are fine.
Since PWM control is important, I am not looking at some of the crazy industrial varieties that aren't made for PC's.
My initial thoughts were to look at the 3000rpm versions of the Noctua Industrial PPC fans, but it has been a while since I did a thorough read up on fans, and these are no longer the only game in town.
Hardware Canucks does some semi-regular fan testing, and through their work I have also discovered the Arctic p12 Max and the Phanteks T30.
(video link)
Judging by their testing the Phanteks T30 - while a little pricy - is king. (the extra 5 mm of thickness also eliminates it from consideration in many applications, but not in mine.) Sadly I can't seem to find them in stock anywhere though, so I may still have to fall back on the 3000rpm Noctua iPPC's (which are second best in this chart, though pretty terrible in noise efficiency). I already have a few of the 3000rpm iPPC's in my servers, and they do work well.
But even Hardware Canucks testing is getting a few years old now.
So, are there any other models out there in this category of high performance fans I should be considering?
Appreciate any input.
Last edited: