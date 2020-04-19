High IPD - am I out of the VR game before I started?

modi123
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2006
- Messages
- 5,691
With some down time on my hands I've been looking at getting a VR set. Knowing I have a big ol' noggin I measured my IPD (inter pupil distance) with a ruler and a mirror and got a 75mm.
Seems that falls well above most of the given IPD for headsets.
Anyone with a high IPD using a headset to decent use?
Oh, and glasses are a thing here as well.
Seems that falls well above most of the given IPD for headsets.
Anyone with a high IPD using a headset to decent use?
Oh, and glasses are a thing here as well.