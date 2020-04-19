High IPD - am I out of the VR game before I started?

With some down time on my hands I've been looking at getting a VR set. Knowing I have a big ol' noggin I measured my IPD (inter pupil distance) with a ruler and a mirror and got a 75mm.

Seems that falls well above most of the given IPD for headsets.

Anyone with a high IPD using a headset to decent use?

Oh, and glasses are a thing here as well.
 
Tags
ipd pupil distance virtual reality vr
