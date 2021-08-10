High Fico Score

I

Isabella Brian

n00b
Joined
Aug 10, 2021
Messages
1
We have two types of hackers out there, those that will scam you and the legit hackers who do the real business, read good reviews about them after a friend mentioned this to me I trusted this company that made it happen, boost my FICO score to 798 excellent score, due to my present medical condition that cost me weekly, I got setback on payments owing to medical bills, with couple of inquiries and CHEX system, very happy I found this hacker who proved to those BS out there who just scam people and go on exile after they got paid for job they know they can’t do, met ROOTKITS CREDIT SPECIALIST through a friend who referred me to where he read good recommendations about this Guru. They raised my credit score within 17days and restored my financial stability. I was able to get a loan and pay for a home. You can contact them via: rootkitscreditspecialist AT gmail DOT com
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,687
Don't worry about the cost of the hackers either, I know a Nigerian prince that will bankroll the whole thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top